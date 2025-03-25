Homosexual Illinois abortionist left ‘half’ of dead baby in mother’s body, tore her uterus: lawsuit

Abortionist and LGBT activist Keith Reisinger-Kindle left ‘half of a deceased pre-born human being in the right pelvis’ of a mother, ‘with evidence of severe and intentional trauma,’ according to a malpractice lawsuit.

(LifeSiteNews) — A homosexual Illinois abortionist and self-declared champion of “keep[ing] people safe” left up to “half” of an aborted baby – including “bony fragments” and “a spine” – inside a woman and a coin-sized hole in her uterus requiring emergency treatment, according to a medical malpractice lawsuit.

In June 2023, the Chicago Tribune published a fawning profile of “Equity Clinic” founder and medical director Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, who established his practice in Champaign, Illinois, earlier that year after leaving Ohio due to changing abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. It depicted him as a man devoted to his “purpose” to help needy women amid a purportedly tragic loss of abortion “access.”

“Everyone’s excited about a baby,” Reisinger-Kindle said at the time. “People in this space, unfortunately, are often shunned and shamed and really stigmatized. In this space, one person saying, ‘You’re strong, this is a hard choice but we’re here with you,’ is life-changing. Because you’re probably the only person giving them that message.”

Commenting on the armed security at his facility, the abortionist declared, “you have to keep people safe. Your staff and your patients should be safe. Nothing else matters.”

However, the Chicago Sun-Times now reports that, according to a lawsuit by an unidentified ex-patient from Indiana before that profile was published, Reisinger-Kindle had allegedly violated patient safety in dramatic fashion.

In April 2023, the anonymous mother of four went to Reisinger-Kindle for an abortion at approximately 22 weeks. His confirmation found her uterus empty with the “products of conception were visibly inspected and confirmed to be complete,” but she called back the next day to report heavy cramping. She was advised to take painkillers and laxatives. When those failed to solve the problem, she called again the next day and was told to either take an enema or go to the emergency room.

Physicians at Community Hospital South Emergency Room in Indianapolis subsequently found fetal remains in her right pelvis and “adhered” to her intestines, which had to be surgically removed, as well as a uterine hole roughly the size of a quarter or half-dollar. Reisinger-Kindle “deviated from a reasonable standard of care,” according to a medical report submitted with the lawsuit.

“The patient was found to have half of a deceased pre-born human being in the right pelvis of the patient with evidence of severe and intentional trauma,” the suit says. “The skull was crushed and no brain was present. The face was non-recognizable. … There were small bony fragments in the mother’s pelvis.”

A surgeon who treated the patient told Kansas City Star columnist Melinda Henneberger that it “was the worst thing I’ve ever seen at surgery and I’ve been doing this for over 30 years […] We knew from the CAT scan that she could have a perforated uterus, because you could see what looked like a human body. You could see a spine.”

“I don’t think anybody elects to have half of her baby left behind; that’s a bone-chilling event,” said the woman’s attorney, Richard Craig. “How a doctor misses half of the fetal remains is completely beyond me. How could you look and not see? He sent her on her way and the community hospital had to clean up his mess.”

In a profile on “OutCare,” an “LGBTQ+ healthcare directory,” Reisinger-Kindle describes himself as a “Queer identifying physician” and says that all his staff are “trained in anti-oppression activism and receive specific training on anti-heterosexism and anti-transphobia including appropriate language.”

According to a Facebook post from 2021, the abortionist is in a homosexual “marriage” with his “husband” James and listed “LGBT-Inclusive Ob/Gyn Care” as a “special interest” and “Political Activism/Advocacy” as one of his hobbies.

Reisinger-Kindle previously worked as a clinical assistant professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wright State University in Ohio.

Abortion, which despite persistent media narratives is almost never sought for “medical” reasons and is never medically necessary or justifiable, has long been known to carry significant risks on top of its intended lethality to preborn babies.

Abortion facilities across the country are regularly flagged for harming women though botched procedures, unsanitary tools and environments, and lack of regulatory protections, such as requirements for staff to secure admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in the event of complications. With the rise of abortionists and activists dispensing abortion pills by mail in violation of federal law, chemical abortions self-administered completely without medical oversight are certain to increase those harms further still.

Further, abortion can be dangerous to the mother even when committed with oversight.

“The Institute of Medicine lists surgical abortion as an immutable risk factor for preterm birth,” the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) has documented. “Women face a 35% increased risk of preterm birth in a future pregnancy after one surgical abortion and an almost 90% increase in preterm birth risk after two abortions. The increased risk of future preterm birth for women after they have an abortion represents a clear long-term health risk. Mothers who deliver preterm babies are at a higher risk of medical complications later in life, including cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

“From 1993 to 2018, there are at least 75 studies examining the link between abortion and mental health,” AAPLOG continues. “Two-thirds of those studies showed a correlation between abortion and adverse mental health outcomes. Studies show abortion significantly increases the risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicidal behavior, when compared to women with unintended pregnancies who choose to carry the baby to birth. A study from Finland found a 7X higher suicide rate after abortion compared to when women gave birth.”

Last year, Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker celebrated “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” with a “thank you” to “doctors, nurses, clinic staff and volunteers” involved in abortions for their “compassion […] you’re on the front lines of this fight, and your sacrifices and your work make me proud.”

