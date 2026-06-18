Homosexual man imprisoned for life without parole after abusing, killing adopted boy

Baby Preston had been with a homosexual couple only four months before he was killed during a sexual assault after suffering repeated abuse.

(LifeSiteNews) — A homosexual who sexually and physically abused and murdered the baby boy he adopted with his partner was jailed for life without parole on Thursday.

English high school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, was convicted on Monday of murder, two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of cruelty to a child, sexual assault of a child, and multiple accounts of related to child abuse material. John McGown-Fazakerley, his homosexual partner, was found guilty of two counts of child cruelty, the sexual assault of a child, and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Varley told police that Preston Davey, who was 13 months old when he was killed, had accidentally drowned in a bathtub. However, a medical examiner found signs that the boy had suffered at least 40 injuries.

When the verdict was announced, Varley fell to his knees and began vomiting. Karen Tonge of the Crown Prosecution Service called the case one of the “most shocking and horrific cases I have dealt with in my career.”

Preston was nine months old when he was adopted by the homosexual couple in Blackpool and died only four months later.

Justice Turner said Preston had undergone “unremitting abuse” and neglect before being killed by Varley during a sexual assault.

“It was you who did this. You murdered him,” he told Varley during sentencing, the BBC reported.

“A whole life order is a sentence of last resort for cases of the most extreme gravity. This is a case of the most extreme gravity. You must stay in prison for the rest of your life. You will never be eligible for parole.”

McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

A victim impact statement read out on behalf of Preston’s biological mother, Sarah Davey, said she suffers from the “unimaginable pain of wondering” what her son went through in the final months of his life.

“Those thoughts do not leave me,” she said. “They are with me when I wake up, and they haunt me when I try to sleep. The reality of how he suffered is something I will carry for the rest of my life.”

A statement read on behalf of Gary Nolan, Preston’s biological father, said, “Preston was the son that I never got to meet and now never will.”

“Upon hearing the news, I remember officers taking hold of me and me blanking out, the next thing I recall is waking up in hospital two days later. I am told that I was hysterical and crying and that it was for my own safety that I was taken to the hospital, clearly, I must have been in a bad place mentally.”

In the months leading up to his death, Preston was brought to the hospital with signs of abuse including bruises, but these were dismissed by medical staff.

Debbie Davey, Preston’s heartbroken grandmother, told the Telegraph that the abuse of her grandson should have been identified earlier, especially when he was brought to the hospital with a broken arm – and questioned whether fears of being accused of “homophobia” made social workers reluctant to speak out.

Psychologist Jo Hemmings was blunt in her TV appearance. “Some of the errors may have happened because it is a gay male couple. People feel they have to tread more carefully with a gay couple,” she said.

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