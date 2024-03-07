Disgraced homosexual priest attends Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag ‘ordination’ in Germany

Fr. Wolfgang Rothe, a former seminary vice-rector who resigned in disgrace after a homosexual and child pornography scandal, has become notorious for his LGBT activism, though Cardinal Reinhard Marx and the Vatican have refused to punish him.

(LifeSiteNews) — A scandal-plagued homosexual priest known for his LGBT activism has promoted the anti-Catholic hate group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Fr. Wolfgang Rothe thanked the drag queen group for inviting him to a sacrilegious, mock “ordination” of a man in drag who calls himself “Sister Magdalena Lydia,” accompanied by pictures of the event.

"Many thanks to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for inviting me to the ordination of Sister Magdalena Lydia in the LEZ! It was an honor and a joy to be there!" Rothe wrote.

“Many thanks to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for inviting me to the ordination of Sister Magdalena Lydia in the LEZ! It was an honor and a joy to be there!” Rothe wrote.

The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are a group of men in drag who revel in acting out in public, often sexualized parodies of sacred Catholic events, such as the birth of Christ and the Way of the Cross, and work, in their words, to “expiate stigmatic guilt,” which involves burlesques in protest of traditional Christian morals on gender and sexuality. They have also fundraised for pro-LGBT causes and a proposition to legalize marijuana.

The group earned international fame after being honored by the L.A. Dodgers baseball team in June 2023, a decision that drew massive protests by faithful Catholics and conservative groups. In August 2023, a member of the group, 53-year-old cross-dresser Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, was arrested after committing an indecent act near a child-friendly park in Northern California.

Wolfgang Rothe: The most notorious pro-LGBT priest in Germany

Rothe, who is openly homosexual, is one of the most aggressively outspoken promoters of the LGBT agenda in the Catholic Church in Germany.

In 2004, Rothe was involved in a major Church scandal when he had to step down as vice-rector of a seminary in St. Pölten, Austria, after child pornography and photographs depicting homosexual activity involving seminarians and staff emerged. Photos also showed Rothe kissing a man.

The seminary was eventually shut down by the Vatican’s special investigator, Bishop Klaus Küng. Vice-rector Rothe and rector Ultrich Küchl were accused of allowing homosexual activity in the seminary. Bishop Küng said at the time that the seminary was defeating its purpose by turning out young men utterly unfit to serve the Catholic Church, citing the Church’s prohibition on ordaining men “who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies.”

In 2021, Rothe sued Polish priest Fr. Dariusz Oko for “hate speech” for publishing an article exposing homosexual abuse within the Church. A German court subsequently fined Fr. Oko, in a move sharply condemned by Cardinal Gerhard Müller.

Rothe was also one of the activists behind an initiative in which Catholic clergy “blessed” homosexual “couples” in over 100 events celebrated throughout Germany on May 9 and 10, 2021, shortly after the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith had declared in a response to a dubium that the Church did not “have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex.”

After the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith released the heterodox declaration Fiducia Supplicans in December 2023, Rothe was hailed as a “pioneer for the rights of queer people [sic] within the Catholic Church” by the prominent German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The Catholic Church condemns homosexual activity as “intrinsically disordered,” mortally sinful, and a “sin that cries to heaven,” in accordance with Sacred Scripture and the constant Tradition of the Church.

Regarding homosexuality, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states:

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.

Despite Fr. Rothe’s outspokenness in his public dissent from Catholic doctrine, he has not faced any canonical punishment by the Vatican or Cardinal Reinhard Marx. Rothe currently serves as a parochial vicar in the parish association of the Perlach district in the city of Munich, which belongs to the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising, headed by Marx.

Marx has also rejected Catholic teaching on sexuality and falsely claimed that homosexuality is not sinful.

While a public dissenter like Rothe has not been suspended or threatened with excommunication by the Vatican, clergymen who spoke out against questionable political decisions or heterodox theological statements by the Vatican or Pope Francis have frequently received punishment. Prominent examples of orthodox bishops Francis has punished include Bishop Joseph Strickland, Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres, and Cardinal Raymond Burke.

Moreover, in recent years, local bishops in the West have suspended numerous faithful priests for celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass or speaking out against homosexuality. At the same time, dissenters from Catholic teaching typically do not receive any punishment.

Pope Francis has not sanctioned Marx or other heretical German bishops for repudiating Catholic teaching on homosexuality and allowing homosexual “blessings” and other LGBT activity in their dioceses.

