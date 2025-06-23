Homosexual teacher and ‘partner’ charged with brutally abusing, killing baby boy they almost adopted

Two English homosexuals, one of whom was a high school teacher, allegedly raped and killed a 13-month old boy, in the latest of several recent incidents of child sex abuse by homosexuals.

BLACKPOOL, United Kingdom (LifeSiteNews) — Two English homosexuals have been charged for allegedly brutally raping and killing a one-year-old baby they were on the verge of adopting.

The BBC reports that 36-year-old high school teacher Jamie Varley and his “partner,” 31-year-old John McGowan-Fazakerley, were in the process of adopting 13-month-old Preston Davey, who in July 2023 was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and soon died.

Varley, who was suspended from his teaching job upon his arrest that year, is accused of numerous counts relating to murder, sexual assault of a male child, child cruelty, inflicting grievous bodily harm, taking and distributing indecent photos of a child, possessing indecent pseudo images of a child, and possession of an “extreme” pornographic image. McGowan-Fazakerley, meanwhile, stands accused of allowing the death of a child, child sexual assault, and child cruelty.

“Following the decision to charge Mr Varley, and the nature of those charges, Cidari is now considering its position in relation to Mr Varley’s employment. This will be done in consultation with other agencies and within the relevant legislation and statutory guidance. We will not be making any further comment at this time,” Matt McIver, COO, of the Cidari Multi Academy Trust under which Varley was employed, said, adding that he “was suspended on full pay as we are legally obliged to do.”

The Mirror adds that members of baby Preston’s biological family could be seen weeping at a brief hearing at Preston Crown Court, where they were acknowledged as “most welcome” by Judge Robert Altham.

According to the UK’s national adoption information service First4Adoption, single individuals have always been legally able to adopt, and unmarried couples, including homosexuals, have been permitted to adopt since 2005.

The website insists that the “quality of parent-child relationships” and children’s “psychological development and wellbeing” are “just the same when children are adopted by lesbian or gay couples compared to heterosexual couples.”

But a substantial amount of social science literature supports the truth that children are best served by homes with both a mother and a father, as each sex tends to bring unique strengths and emphases to parenting, which complement one another; and gives children a positive role model of their own sex as well as helping them to understand and relate to the opposite sex. By contrast, a homosexual male “couple” by definition lacks a mother, and a lesbian “couple” is unable to provide a father, in addition to exposing a child to sexual depravity and various other problems linked to homosexuality, such as drug abuse, domestic violence, criminality, and mental illness.

In recent months, numerous homosexuals, including public figures, have been charged with child abuse, raising growing concerns about homosexuals’ access to children.

