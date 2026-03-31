Homosexual volleyball player accused of abusing boys in pedophilia ‘mega case’

Ramon Martinez Gion, the first openly homosexual professional volleyball player in the Netherlands, is accused of abusing a 10-year-old boy and targeting hundreds of others with sexually explicit messages online.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Dutch professional volleyball player, who is also an LGBT activist, has been accused of sexually abusing boys.

According to the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD), the suspect is believed to be 35-year-old Ramon Martinez Gion, who is famous for being the first openly homosexual volleyball professional in the Netherlands.

The player for Dynamo Apeldoorn, who also played for the Dutch national team last summer, has reportedly been in custody since December 9 last year. According to the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (OM), Martinez is accused of abusing a 10-year-old boy in Hoogkerk, Groningen, in 2024. The OM also believes that he approached hundreds of boys online with sexually explicit messages between 2019 and 2024, as well as physically approached a nine-year-old boy in Kollum, Friesland, with sexual messages. The suspect is also said to possess a large collection of child pornography, which he solicited from minors.

READ: Homosexual Democrat mayor arrested on ‘child sex crime’ charges

The case is the latest in a series of incidents of homosexuals being accused of child abuse in recent months and years.

The case was brought to the Dutch judiciary due to a report from one of the alleged victims’ parents. The Public Prosecution Service referred to it as a “mega case,” with new victims of “sex chatting” still being found.

According to Dagblad van het Noorden, the OM has not yet identified all victims but is currently looking at about 150 conversations with minors in which photos were shared.

“The research is in its early stages. In total, about five hundred individual, possibly criminal, online conversations with minors have now been found,” a public prosecution officer told the newspaper.

The official said that the professional athlete frequently sent messages to boys aged between 8 and 17, including attempts to persuade them to engage in sexual acts.

The public prosecutor explained that there is no capacity to assess all the conversations, given how many there are.

“First of all, we select those conversations in which images are shared by the minor, images that are child pornographic in nature. Those are conversations with about 150 minors,” he stated.

According to AD, the suspect’s lawyer declined to respond to the questions due to the “state of the investigation.” The Dutch volleyball association also declined to comment on the abuse case.

Martinez has played for several clubs across Europe, including in Germany, Belgium, Turkey, France, and Greece, as well as the Netherlands.

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