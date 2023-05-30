Homosexuals should get monkeypox shot ahead of ‘Pride Month,’ Chicago health officials say

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — Homosexuals should make sure to take the vaccine for monkeypox as the “LGBT community” heads into “pride month,” Chicago health officials said recently.

Monkeypox is a disease that is primarily spread among men who engage in homosexual activity. The monkeypox-smallpox vaccine was approved in September 2019 for distribution by the Food and Drug Administration.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady made the comments last week, as reported by Fox News. She made the comments during a sit down with Antonio King, the city’s “LGBT Outreach Liaison” within the health department.

“Arwady said anyone can get mpox, but according to early data, gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men have made up a high number of cases,” Fox News reported. “She encouraged anyone who might be exposed to mpox should get two vaccination doses to be fully vaccinated ahead of Pride month celebrations in June.”

King said he did not want to “[cast] judgement” on anyone’s sexual activities but urged caution, especially regarding raves, “sex parties,” and similar events.

“Not casting judgement on anyone, but those are situations that will put you in a position where it heightens your risk of catching mpox,” King said. “Clubs, raves, saunas, sex parties, and other events may also increase your risk of exposure, especially if people are wearing less clothing. And we do know that there are activities and things coming up this summer.”

“We want to make sure that we’re careful in those settings, and we want to make sure that you get vaccinated,” King said.

“Pride is coming up. We went to the community to ask the community what we should do,” King said. “How should we say this? What is the messaging we should have? We just simply want to protect you guys. We want us to be protected, vaccinated and know your risks.”

The video of the interview is not easily found online. LifeSiteNews checked the city’s health department website and YouTube page but could not find a copy of the discussion.

Most of those infected with monkeypox are homosexual men, according to city data.

The official city page for monkeypox states that “[a]nyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can get mpox through close, personal contact with someone who has symptoms of mpox.”

“However, data suggests that the virus has primarily spread among social networks of gay, bisexual, and same gender-loving men through intimate contact,” the website admits. “Risk is especially high for same gender-loving men who have multiple or anonymous sexual partners.”

