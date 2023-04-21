Hong Kong bishop looks to strengthen ties with Chinese Communists following historic Beijing visit

Hong Kong's Bishop Stephen Chow appears to be confirming fears as he looks to deepen a relationship with the Communist-run church in Beijing.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic bishop of Hong Kong has continued the Vatican’s apparent policy of appeasement towards the Chinese Communists by inviting the state-approved bishop of Beijing on a highly significant visit to Hong Kong.

On April 21, the South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong’s Bishop Stephen Chow, S.J., had invited Beijing’s Communist state-approved Archbishop Joseph Li Shan to visit Hong Kong.

Bishop Chow was in Beijing for a five-day visit, after he had been invited there by Li Shan. Chow — appointed to the Hong Kong see and study mission by Pope Francis in May 2021 — stated that Li was “quite positive” about the invitation.

As LifeSite has noted, Li is president of the Communist state-run Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA). The CCPA is supported by the state, in contrast to the “underground” Catholics in China, who face persistent persecution for remaining loyal to Rome over the Bejing communists.

Li has unsurprisingly voiced support for the Communist Party on a number of occasions, stating on one occasion in 2019 that “supporting the leadership of the Communist Party and fervently loving our socialist motherland is the basic premise for upholding our country’s direction to Sinicize religion.”

READ: Leading Vatican diplomat says China deal the result of decades work but ‘not the best’

When Chow’s visit was announced in March, China watchers warned it could lead to the Diocese of Hong Kong gradually falling under Beijing’s influence or control. Announcing the event, the Diocese of Hong Kong stated it “underscores the mission of the Diocese of Hong Kong to be a bridge Church and promote exchanges and interactions between the two sides.”

Chow appears to have been warmly welcomed by the Communist authorities in Beijing, and echoed a number of their regular talking points, particularly regarding patriotism — a theme which is used by the CCPA to promote the state church over Rome.

“Everyone would like to see their own country do well, no one wants it to do badly. I think it’s everyone’s duty to be patriotic if you’re a citizen in Hong Kong or mainland China,” said Chow.

“If someone lives in Hong Kong and China, then they should love their country,” he added.

Chow also gave numerous statements to the press about his desire for a deepening relationship with the Communists and state-approved church in China. Chow expressed the “hope that the two dioceses [Beijing and Hong Kong] can foster more exchanges, more understanding and cooperation.”

“I hope it will not be my last visit,” said Chow, revealing that he had been invited to “visit other dioceses” in China.

While he did not anticipate the reciprocal visits being regular, Chow declared that “the more we have them, the better.”

— Article continues below Petition — Artur Pawlowski's son MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens Show Petition Text 3267 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend. Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw. SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.” Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library. Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw. Please tell Mayor Gondek that the bylaw violating Charter freedoms is both unjust and absurd The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location. Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children. In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.” Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.” His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail. SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen. In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.” In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors. In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council then passed the bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities. SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.” He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.” “The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay. According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.” “She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay. There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer. “Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added. Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary. Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.” “The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay. Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.” “Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay. According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out. “Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay. “Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.” Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.” “In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay. Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views. “The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay. “But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.” In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy. SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens



MORE INFORMATION: Pastor Artur Pawlowski's son detained in Calgary for preaching against drag show - LifeSiteNews Canadian constitutional lawyer rips Calgary law banning drag queen story hour protests - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In a homily Chow delivered on April 20 for a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Li, Chow stated how “we hope that the diocese of Hong Kong, the diocese of Beijing and all mainland Catholic communities can have more intense collaborations and exchanges in the communion of love.”

The Jesuit bishop cited Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality, repeating a theme Francis himself has often used when he stated “the Holy Spirit is the God of unity not of division.”

Chow’s official visit to Beijing is believed to be the first made by a Hong Kong bishop since 1997. His policy of evident appeasement towards to the Chinese authorities will no doubt be welcomed by Vatican-based supporters of the secretive Vatican-China deal. While still officially undisclosed, the deal is believed to recognize the state-approved version of the Catholic Church and allows the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to appoint bishops.

The Pope apparently maintains a veto power, although in practice it is the CCP that has control. It also allegedly allows for the removal and replacement of legitimate bishops by CCP-approved bishops.

READ: Chinese Communists blindside Vatican by appointing new bishop without its involvement

Yet the Chinese authorities have made moves in recent months which suggest their rejection of the deal. Two bishops have now been appointed by the Chinese authorities since November, without the involvement of the Vatican.

Most recently, in early April, Bishop Shen Bin was moved by the Chinese authorities from his Vatican-approved see of Haimen, to lead the Diocese of Shanghai. The Vatican-recognized bishop of Shanghai has been in house arrest after he left the state-approved church in 2021. The Vatican was merely “informed” of the news days prior to it taking place.

Previously, in November 2022, the Chinese appointed Bishop John Peng Weizhao as auxiliary Bishop of Jiangxi. The diocese is not recognized by the Holy See, and in a subsequent statement the Vatican declared that it learned of the ceremony with “surprise and regret.”

While both Francis and Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin have continually defended the deal, emeritus bishop of Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen has repeatedly criticized it strongly. He described the agreement as an “incredible betrayal” of China’s Catholics and accused the Vatican of “selling out” Chinese Catholics.

READ: Pope Francis’ deal with Communist China has led to greater persecution of Catholics

The deal has led to a heightened increase in religious persecution, which the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China described as a direct consequence of the deal. In its 2020 report, the Commission wrote that the persecution witnessed is “of an intensity not seen since the Cultural Revolution.”

Share











