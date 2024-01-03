Hong Kong bishops express hope that many people in same-sex relationships will ask for ‘blessings’

Calling the Vatican's scandalous approval of the blessing of same-sex 'couples' inspiring, the Diocese of Hong Kong said it 'hopes' people will seek these blessings while praising Pope Francis for his 'keen pastoral instincts.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong has released a statement heaping praise on Pope Francis’ approval of blessings for homosexual “couples” as announced in the Vatican’s recent declaration Fiducia supplicans.

“At the heart of the declaration is a call for clergy to impart pastoral blessings to those who are in same-sex or irregular relationships, but are asking for the mercy of the Father,” wrote the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong in a statement published in late December.

“In short, the content of the declaration is not only rooted in biblical tradition and church teaching, but also highlights Pope Francis’ keen pastoral instincts. Since taking office as the Pope, he has been leading the Church to walk with and care for the socially marginalized, the helpless, and those rejected by society, showing God’s mercy to them and leading them to salvation,” continued the diocese.

“The Diocese of Hong Kong hopes that more people in society will experience God’s mercy and blessings through the inspiring message of this declaration,” it added.

Read the full statement HERE.

