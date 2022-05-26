Hong Kong diocese cancels memorial Mass for Tiananmen Square massacre in fear of Chinese authorities

It will be the first time in 30 years that no official event has been held to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

HONG KONG (LifeSiteNews) – The Diocese of Hong Kong has canceled the annual Mass in Hong Kong commemorating the Tiananmen Square Massacre, citing concerns over the national security law, days after Cardinal Zen was arrested.

The Hong Kong Catholic Social Communications Office told the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) that some of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese were “concerned” about holding the Mass in light of the National Security Law.

The communications office stated that “because frontline staff and some of the members of the Justice and Peace Commission of The Hong Kong Catholic Diocese are concerned about whether holding this event will be in breach of the implemented national security law, therefore [we] won’t hold a June 4th commemoration mass.”

This marks the first time in 30 years that no official commemorative event will be held, as even during COVID-19 restrictions at least seven churches in the Diocese of Hong Kong held Masses for the anniversary.

“According to the Catholic faith, there can be different ways to commemorate those who died,” the statement continued. “Holding [M]asses are of course one of the means, but praying for those who died in private or in small groups is very meaningful as well.”

“However, our front-line colleagues … are concerned that such activity, if held this year, might violate the national security law now in force,” the diocese told the Washington Post.

Masses have traditionally been held in Hong Kong to commemorate the pro-democracy protest which was held in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, on June 4, 1989. The protests turned into a bloody massacre after hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops were mobilized against the protestors, firing live rounds into the unarmed civilians.

Early estimates suggested between several hundred and a couple of thousand people were killed. However, a recently declassified cable at the time from then-British ambassador to China Sir Alan Donald suggested at least 10,000 people were killed by the Chinese authorities.

The diocese’s cancelation of the Mass comes days after emeritus bishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, was arrested by the police allegedly for “colluding with foreign forces.” He appeared in court May 24, although for the different charge of failing to properly register a fund which offered legal and financial assistance to pro-democracy activists.

The arrest of Cardinal Zen and the four other trustees of the pro-democracy 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund was made possible under the terms of the draconian national security law, which was enacted June 30, 2020, prompting mass protests among residents.

The law has been widely criticized by many, including pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Amnesty International. According to the BBC, the still-secret law “criminalize[s] secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces.”

It has also been used to arrest outspoken Catholic pro-democracy and human rights advocate Jimmy Lai.

Hong Kong observers are now speculating whether the authorities are using the pretext of COVID-19 to clamp down on events marking the Tiananmen Massacre. In both 2020 and 2021, authorities curtailed or canceled anniversary events, citing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

When asked by the HKFP if Tiananmen anniversary events would be allowed this year, the police refused to reveal such details. “As the deployment falls within operational details, police will not disclose such information,” the police force stated.

Following Zen’s arrest, despite outrage from all sectors of society, the Vatican has refused to take a firm position, merely referencing its “concern” at his arrest and that the Holy See “is following the evolution of the situation with extreme attention.”

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, added that Zen’s arrest should not be seen as a “disavowal” of Pope Francis’ secret deal with China. Parolin hoped that “initiatives such as this one will not complicate the already complex and not simple path of dialogue between the Holy See and the Church in China.”

