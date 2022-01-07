Christian tech philanthropist partners with LifeSite to help needy orphans in Pakistan

Help secure a new building for Pakistani orphans: LifeFunder.com

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – Rob Monster is something of an enigma in the tech world, best known by fans and critics alike for providing domains to countless conservative causes, but he appears even more enthused by the charitable works he has immersed himself in for the Kingdom of God.

His vast experience of the digital continent has taught him that many of the neediest causes in the world can benefit immensely from becoming organized and connected online, and so the Seattle-based entrepreneur has this week launched Orphans.com, his latest contribution to a youthful and disadvantaged section of society he considers full of God-given potential and yet forgotten by most.

Speaking to LifeSiteNews, Mr. Monster said he hopes Orphans.com, where people can sponsor children financially or have their orphanage supported, “will bring orphan empowerment into the digital age.”

“The model for orphan empowerment in the digital age opens up vast possibilities to connect fathers to the fatherless and mothers to the motherless for the purposes of advancing physical, spiritual, and vocational development in ways that would not have been possible without low-cost internet connectivity, and to connect orphans with vetted Kingdom-minded sponsors who are co-laboring with orphanage managers to help orphans realize their God-given potential,” he explained.

“I believe most people still greatly underestimate the potential of software as an organizing force to connect people in ways that co-create abundance,” Mr. Monster continued. “In this case, we don’t know who among the vast sea of orphans is the next Steve Jobs.”

“The reality is that orphans, by their circumstances are among the most adaptable and resilient people that most of us will ever encounter. As it turns out, those same qualities are what often define great entrepreneurs and leaders. I believe technology can help us to unlock the human potential that exists in all of us,” he added.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: The Supreme Court MUST Block Biden's Vaccine Mandates! Show Petition Text 5822 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Millions of people's jobs and their family's livelihoods depend on the outcome of cases being argued in front of the U.S. Supreme Court TODAY, and we want YOUR NAME on this appeal to the nine Justices asking them to put a stop to Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates!



Two separate mandates are on the line.



The first is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vaccine mandate, which requires all healthcare workers and staff at such facilities subject to federal regulation, to get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to regular testing for the virus.



The second is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate, which is actually much larger in size and scope, and would require all businesses operating in the United States with more than 100 employees to implement their own policy requiring their workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine, or face penalties such as citations and fines.



The OSHA mandate was unfortunately reinstated by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals back on December 18th, when it lifted an earlier injunction that had blocked it from going into effect as initially planned by the Biden Administration on the basis that OSHA did, in fact, have the authority to issue a sweeping mandate such as this.



If no action is taken prior to January 10th -- less than a week from today -- businesses that fail to comply with this vast government overreach will begin to be unjustly penalized.



That's why we're asking you to lend a helping hand with this urgent effort to defend working Americans' individual liberties and medical autonomy by signing YOUR NAME onto this petition to our U.S. Supreme Court Justices, imploring them to echo earlier federal court rulings that blocked these unconstitutional mandates from going into effect.



It should truly go without saying that any decision that could affect the health and well-being of individual Americans is one that should be made without coercion, manipulation, and intimidation. But of course, that has not been the attitude taken by our federal government over the course of the last year.



The Biden Administration has shown time and again its hostility towards American citizens' constitutional freedoms, and by attempting to institute these mandates, it is embracing medical tyranny over medical autonomy once again, and our country's workers will find themselves its latest victim.



We already know that the federal government has overstepped its bounds in its wide-encompassing campaign to coerce the public into getting the vaccine, and, of course, neither OSHA nor CMS has the ability to craft legislation, even in times of emergency, nor the authority to issue, but these mandates will effectively do just that.



This is an abuse of power within the executive branch, plain and simple.



That's why our nation's highest court must be steadfast in protecting the rights of our nation's working people rather than the authoritarian desires of Washington politicians and bureaucrats.



In the wake of the rising Omicron variant of Covid-19, we are reminded that the vaccines heralded by Joe Biden and his allies are not only experimental in their present nature (clinical trials have yet to be completed), but are largely ineffective at preventing the spread of the virus itself.



As reports of fully-vaccinated Americans testing positive for Covid pour in, we must ask ourselves: When will enough be enough?



Should these mandates be upheld by the Supreme Court, and therefore permitted to go into effect while appeals from challengers work their way through lower courts, countless Americans will be at risk of losing their jobs and sacrificing their livelihoods for not adhering to authoritarian-style demands on the part of our federal government.



The CMS mandate will ensure that millions of healthcare professionals and frontline workers will go without work, and, in turn, millions of patients will go without the care they need -- even as Covid numbers continue to spike.



Likewise, the OSHA mandate, which would affect an estimated 84 million American workers, will not only leave millions more without work, but will also penalize employers who choose to prioritize their employees' freedoms and personal needs over submitting to unreasonable, oppressive government demands.



This is not for the greater good of our country and its people, and it's certainly not constitutional.



Our Supreme Court Justices must do their duty and protect the American people from these dangerous mandates.



Please SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking our nation's Supreme Court Justices to stand up for the rights of American workers by blocking Joe Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandates from going into effect while challenges to the policies work their way through the court system.



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Supreme Court to hear 2 Biden vaccine mandate cases on Jan. 7': https://www.lifesitenews. com/news/breaking-supreme- court-to-hear-2-biden-vaccine- mandate-cases Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The idea of launching a platform for orphans was sparked by Mr. Monster’s concern that the outbreak of Covid-19 would see even more vulnerable children made orphans and put into an existing orphanage system where they might not be accommodated.

“If mobilization of significant resources were needed, the existing orphan economy is too disconnected and archaic to handle a large increase in orphans that will need accountable stewardship long enough to either make them self-sufficient or connect them with a long-term home,” Monster said.

“I was inspired to acquire the domain and then develop the software,” he added.

As founder and CEO of Epik.com, the top-rated domain registrar according to TrustPilot, Monster spends as much time as possible concentrating on ways to advance “the Kingdom in the digital age”.

To this end Orphans.com has teamed up with LifeSiteNews’ crowdfunding site LifeFunder.com to try to secure a building in Lahore, Pakistan for 20 orphans who have been living in cramped and squalid conditions due to a lack of funding.

The Blessed Children Orphan Center opened after scores of children lost their parents during the 2013 Islamist suicide bombing of a church in Peshawar, but conditions have not improved for 20 of the orphans being looked after by Naqash Javed and his team at Save Souls Ministries, resigned as the children are to living in one rented, undecorated bedroom, some sleeping on the floor and the rest sharing bunkbeds.

Seen by LifeSiteNews, the 20 orphans also share a bleak one-basin bathroom downstairs with no sight of a proper toilet and only a hose for showers.

Javed is hugely grateful for the help Orphans.com and LifeFunder donors have shown the children, and was happy to tell LifeSiteNews that his team were able to pay part of the asking price for the building and begin using it with the owner’s permission.

“With your love and support, the children have a better life and a safe shelter,” Javed told LifeSiteNews. “By the grace of God we paid some money to the house owner and he gave us permission to use the building, but we need to make the full payment and then we can start painting and making drawers and beds for the children.”

“Rob and Orphans.com have blessed us in so many ways, providing Bibles, food, warm clothes, shoes and education, as well as one hundred food packages for widows and needy families at Christmas,” he added.

The Pakistani orphanage now needs less than $17,000 to secure the building.

Help secure a new building for Pakistani orphans: LifeFunder.com

Share











