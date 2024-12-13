Hope is rising in America as Trump prepares for his second term in the Oval Office

As Donald Trump prepares to embark on his second term in the White House, already his cabinet picks are floating defunding Planned Parenthood; meanwhile Trump heralded the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray, who oversaw the targeting of Catholics.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSiteNews readers,

First off, we hope you celebrated a happy Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe! Being patroness of the unborn, yesterday was a particularly special day here at LifeSiteNews.

As you saw from our Red Alert message, we still need to make up a lot of ground to achieve our Christmas campaign goal, so please, if you haven’t already, consider supporting our mission at give.lifesitenews.com!

As we approach the end of another week, we sure have plenty to share with you all, some good, some bad.

In an important piece of analysis on the developing situation in Syria, we hear from Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who warns that Christianity itself faces extinction in the region because of the ongoing conflicts backed by Israel, Turkey, and the U.S.

While we remain confident that Christians in the Middle East will continue to persevere with the help of God’s grace, as they have done for millennia, it is once again crucial for us to remember to pray for all those impacted by the violent geopolitical upheaval in the area.

In more uplifting news, FBI director Christopher Wray, whose clear anti-Catholic bias has seen pro-lifers intimidated and jailed and Traditional Latin Mass goers spied on, has announced his resignation!

Donald Trump celebrated the news, calling it a “great day for America” while vowing to end the weaponization of law enforcement. God willing, this is true and all those imprisoned for such reasons are soon set free! It would certainly be a welcome and long overdue development.

Yesterday we also learned that if Trump does follow through with the plan floated by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to defund Planned Parenthood, we could witness the mass shuttering of abortion mills across the country!

While the idea of passing legislation against abortion itself has been sadly rejected by Trump, defunding Planned Parenthood would be a major blow to the bloodthirsty industry and could save countless souls.

Meanwhile in Canada, a Conservative MP actually heralded the Kingship of Our Lord Jesus Christ, in Parliament no less! Catholic MP Michael Barrett, while celebrating Toronto Archbishop Frank Leo’s induction to the College of Cardinals, ended his speech by declaring “Viva Cristo Rey!”

Indeed, Mr. Barrett, Long Live Christ the King!

While there is so much more to share, we will have to do so on another day.

Once again it is worth reminding all you faithful readers that we are in Red Alert, having garnered just 35 percent of the required donations for our campaign. We thank you for your continued support and please consider making a donation today at give.lifesitenews.com to get us closer to our target. Every little bit helps us help you.

May God bless you all,

The Editors at LifeSiteNews

