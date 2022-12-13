Hospice society calls out Canadian gov’t-backed media’s past reports touting assisted suicide’s economic benefits

CBC reports in 2017 were a precursor of what has come to pass in the country with a rapid increase in assisted deaths, Delta Hospice Society president Angelina Ireland pointed out.

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2017, Canada’s largest state-funded news outlet, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), ran a report with the headline “Medically assisted deaths could save millions in health care spending: Report.”

The CBC news article was reporting on a research study that suggested Canada could save $136.8 million in healthcare costs through the promotion of Medically Assistance in Dying (MAiD).

In looking back at the CBC report, the president of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS) told LifeSiteNews that the past CBC report suggesting euthanasia could save the country “millions,” has sadly become a reality today.

Angelina Ireland said the CBC’s story was proof that the government-funded media outlet was indeed biased toward pushing reporting on the Liberal government’s “future fiscal policy direction” at the time “given the CBC is the spokes-station of the government.”

She likened the headline as an “official announcement of future fiscal policy direction, as opposed to simply conjecture by a curious ‘journalist.’”

“Killing is cheap and it will alleviate some of the economic woes of the out-of-control spenders who squandered the people’s money on things other than national healthcare. At least for a time,” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

The 2017 report suggesting millions in savings through MAiD was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

It was written by Aaron Trachtenberg, who at the time was a resident in internal medicine at the University of Calgary.

Trachtenberg noted that while there might be some “upfront costs associated with offering medical assisted dying to Canadians,” there may also be a “reduction in spending elsewhere in the system and therefore offering medical assistance in dying to Canadians will not cost the health care system anything extra.”

Pro-euthanasia group Dying with Dignity, as noted recently by LifeSiteNews contributor Jonathon Van Maren, is “championing Canada’s chilling new regime” and has government funding as well.

Van Maren noted how pro-life blogger Pat Maloney revealed that with Dying with Dignity leading the way, “the death industry is really about money.”

“Clearly, it is cheaper to kill people than to give them health care, palliative care, home care, mental health care, etc. It is about saving money, and in some cases, it is even about making money,” Maloney noted.

“For example, Dying with Dignity: in 2021, they received $1,653,893 (CAD) in donations … They actually had $8,000,000 in the bank that year. And they received $204,655 from the federal government in FY 2021 … They also received two government grants from the Canada Summer jobs program for 2020 and 2021.”

Canada’s euthanasia rates through the roof since the fateful practice became legal in 2016

Since the 2017 report, Canada’s euthanasia laws have rapidly expanded.

According to a federal government report, 10,064 people died last year from MAiD. By comparison, in 2016, the first-year euthanasia was legal in Canada, 1,018 people died from MAiD.

Canada’s euthanasia laws are set to be further relaxed in March 2023.

This expansion comes as the result of the 2021 passing of Bill C-7, which expanded the scope of the 2016 law that first legalized the fatal practice.

Ireland noted that while for now MAiD is being pushed on the “sick, old, disabled, poor and mentally distressed,” who she said will “pay with their lives in an attempt to balance the budget,” next is anybody’s guess.

“Once they are gone, who will be next?” Ireland told LifeSiteNews.

“Apparently, we the people are nothing but a number on a balance sheet and it seems we are a liability now, as opposed to an asset.”

Recently, Ireland told LifeSiteNews that she disputes Canada’s official euthanasia statistics, saying she believes the rate “of state-sanctioned execution” is much higher than what is being reported.

Bill C-7 took away many “safeguards” found in the 2016 bill, including the prerequisite that the person who is looking to take his or her own life with assistance be terminally ill, and be able to provide their consent at the time of death.

It also took away the requirement that two witnesses be present to demonstrate that the person who is seeking to kill himself indeed wanted to “die” with medical aid.

The controversial law also included a clause that declared that starting in March 2023, “mature minors” and those suffering solely from mental illness will likewise be able to qualify for doctor-induced death.

Due to these expansions, which now allow the chronically ill to choose death instead of just the terminally ill, a recent report highlighted how disabled Canadians are now choosing assisted suicide to escape poverty, with another report stating that doctors in Canada are being urged to promote euthanasia as an option to sick patients.

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that every Canadian should be worried.

“I am most concerned for the new year when we feel the full weight of Bill C-7. I believe every Canadian should be,” she said.

Pro-life Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis, like Ireland, believes that Canada’s euthanasia laws are being used to “rid society” of the most vulnerable.

“MAiD has turned into a wicked and discriminatory policy to absolve the gov’t of its duty to protect the most vulnerable,” Lewis charged.

Even CPC leader Pierre Poilievre, who despite supporting abortion has spoken out against the nation’s euthanasia laws, rejects the notion that the laws should be further expanded.

