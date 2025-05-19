House committee passes bill to defund Planned Parenthood, ‘gender transitions’ for children

President Donald Trump is pushing for a large budget reconciliation bill that will defund Planned Parenthood and prohibit Medicaid from paying for child 'sex changes.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A budget bill that includes the defunding of Planned Parenthood passed on Sunday night.

The House Budget Committee passed the bill 17 to 16. Called the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” by the White House, it defunds abortion vendors and also prohibits Medicaid from paying for unscientific and dangerous transgender drugs and surgeries for minors.

The massive budget reconciliation bill, which still must pass the U.S. House and Senate, had hit roadblocks with some conservative members of the committee who wanted deeper cuts and changes to spending programs, according to NBC News.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates called the bill “cruel” and claimed it would hurt women. A news release said the bill is “a targeted attempt to shut down health centers, silence trusted providers, and strip people of their most basic freedoms: to access care, control their bodies, and make decisions about their own lives.”

“If this bill passes, the fallout will be immediate and devastating,” the Planned Parenthood organization alleged. “People will lose access to birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, and many more services that patients rely on to stay healthy and survive.”

However, Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report shows it has continued to provide fewer actual healthcare services, such as cancer screenings, while it kills more and more innocent human babies in the womb.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has previously praised the budget bill when it passed out of a different House committee last week. The pro-life group debunked Planned Parenthood’s claims that it needs funding or poor people won’t get healthcare.

“The Big Abortion industry is focused on profits, politics and lawfare, not providing quality services for low-income women in a safe environment,” the group stated last week. “Patients are far better off going to community health centers that outnumber Planned Parenthood 15:1, where Medicaid recipients among others can get much more comprehensive care.”

Students for Life Action also supports the budget bill. It sent a letter to legislators on May 16, urging them to support the bill.

“We implore you not to let this historic initiative to defund Planned Parenthood and all abortion vendors fail now,” President Kristan Hawkins wrote. “The choice is yours, and we ask that you choose to advance the current bill language all the way to President Trump’s desk for signature. But know that the American people made their choice when they rejected the most pro-abortion ticket in American history to ask you in the GOP and President Trump to lead on Life.”

The group said it will score this vote on its legislative scorecard. It also referenced Planned Parenthood’s role in injecting gender-confused minors with transgender drugs. “Let the butchering, maiming, and sterilizing end—or at least, don’t make the American taxpayer fund it,” SFL Action stated. “This is the moment of truth. ”

The budget bill, which includes other conservative priorities on energy policy and border security, has drawn criticism from pro-Planned Parenthood Republicans.

New York Republican Mike Lawler repeated a Planned Parenthood talking point when asked about the budget reconciliation bill, saying the abortion vendor “does provide a lot of services outside of abortion-related services, and so, you know, I’d have to see what they’re proposing.”

Both Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have previously expressed support for defunding the abortion giant of all taxpayer money.

“I would like to. That’s for sure,” Speaker Johnson said in Dec. 2024 when asked by Fox News about cutting government funding. However, he said “we have got to build consensus to have the votes to do that.”

As LifeSiteNews previously reported:

In his first term, President Donald Trump never fully defunded Planned Parenthood. However, he did deprive them of tens of millions of dollars by prohibiting abortion vendors from receiving Title X ‘family planning’ funds. While Trump and running mate JD Vance said they want abortion drugs legal and want the issue of killing preborn babies left up to the state, the campaign appeared to support defunding Planned Parenthood. ‘On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortion,’ Vance told the media after a rally in October.

Johnson recently reiterated his support for defunding Planned Parenthood.

“(The budget) could be used as a vehicle to redirect funds away from big abortion and to federally qualified health centers,” the speaker said in April.

