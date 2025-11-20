House fails to censure Democrat over friendly text messages with Jeffrey Epstein

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. House of Representatives failed Tuesday to censure U.S. Del. Stacey Plaskett and remove her from the House Intelligence Committee over revelations about the extent of her association with dead sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

On November 14, The Washington Post reported that the latest batch of documents released in the Epstein case revealed that Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands, had a text conversation with Epstein during her February 2019 cross-examination of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Epstein complimented Plaskett (“good work,” “great outfit,” and “you look great”) and gave her suggestions on what lines of questioning to pursue, which she acted upon. “Cohen brought up RONA – keeper of the secrets,” he said at one point, referring to former Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff. At another, he noted that Cohen “opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org,” to which Plaskett agreed “Very aware and waiting my turn,” and went on to ask Cohen, “are there other people that we should be meeting with?”

“During the hearing, Congresswoman Plaskett received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein,” Plaskett’s office initially responded. “As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims.”

Plaskett reiterated that defense in an interview with CNN, declaring that Epstein was “absolutely disgusting” and insisting “friendship with him is not something that I would deem to have,” but arguing that it’s appropriate to seek out and accept information from wherever one can, even unsavory sources.

The delegate had received $5,400 in campaign contributions from Epstein in 2016 and $2,700 in 2018. When the news came out in 2019, she initially said she was unlikely to return the money, but quickly reversed course amid public criticism.

A House vote to censure Plaskett and strip her of her committee assignment failed 209-214-3, with 10 Republicans neglecting to support the resolution.

That prompted Republican Reps. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Kat Cammack of Florida to allege that a backroom deal had been cut between GOP and Democrat leaders to let Plaskett off the hook in exchange for Democrats not pursuing a retaliatory censure resolution against Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, who faces allegations (which he denies) of domestic abuse, fiscal misconduct, and misrepresenting his military record.

“A convicted child predator was advising a member of the Democrat Caucus,” responded House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, denying the charge. “That deserves strong condemnation, which is why I voted for the resolution. The only people who united to kill the resolution and cover up conversations with Epstein were House Democrats. Any suggestion of a backroom deal is dishonest and false.” Mills also denied knowledge of any such deal, noting that he too backed the censure resolution.

The episode illustrates the depth of anxiety that persists over the extent of Epstein’s influence, six years after he killed himself in his prison cell while being held on charges of trafficking underaged girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates in a high-profile case that was suspected could also implicate many prominent figures around the world.

President Donald Trump signed legislation Wednesday giving the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) 30 days to release whatever documents it still has in its possession pertaining to Epstein in a reversal from his previous dismissal of the effort as a “hoax” and distraction amid months of discontent over his administration’s handling of the situation since returning to office. The DOJ must also release a list of whatever government officials and other “politically exposed persons” the documents link to Epstein within 15 days.

