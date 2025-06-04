House GOP resolution would declare June as ‘Family Month’ instead of ‘Pride Month’

Backed by pro-family groups, Congresswoman Mary Miller’s resolution to replace ‘Pride Month’ with Family Month condemns LGBT ideology and affirms marriage, children, and moral order.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A coalition of Republican lawmakers led by Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has introduced a resolution to designate June as “Family Month,” marking a direct repudiation of the federal endorsement of “Pride Month” and a call to honor marriage, children, and the natural family as the cornerstone of American life.

Speaking to The Daily Wire, Miller said: “The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage, and confuse our children.”

Recognizing June as Family Month, she added, “rejects the lie of ‘Pride’ and instead honors God’s timeless and perfect design.”

The resolution is co-sponsored by eight other GOP lawmakers and supported by parental rights organizations.

It describes the “married mother and father” household as the “best environment for children to thrive,” and warns of collapsing birth rates, rising cohabitation, and anti-family tax structures.

It also invokes John Adams’ 1798 warning that the Constitution is “made only for a moral and religious people,” tying America’s survival to the strength of the family.

“The decline of marriage and family,” the resolution warns, “has corresponded to a rise in crime, drug abuse, and other social ills.”

The measure follows recent moves away from “Pride Month.” The Department of Education rebranded June as “Title IX Month,” in support of female sports and spaces. Similar moves have taken place in Trump’s FBI, military and Kennedy Center.

When asked about the resolution, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed there would be no White House proclamation for “Pride Month,” though she avoided endorsing Miller’s proposal directly.

President Trump’s ongoing executive actions have laid groundwork for a broader federal reorientation on transgender issues.

Still, the homosexual agenda remains firmly entrenched in the GOP. Trump adviser Ric Grenell, an open homosexual, told Donald Trump Jr. that Republicans who are “anti-gay” should be “run out” of the party.

Miller’s resolution also follows a broader political realignment away from federal promotion of “Pride Month,” as well as a renewed focus among Catholics on June as the month of the Sacred Heart.

By anchoring June in the language of marriage, morality, and demographic urgency, Miller’s measure reframes the month as a battleground over the future of American civil society.

Her initiative may be the most direct legislative pushback yet to decades of sexual radicalism.

