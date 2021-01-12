House Homeland Security chair: Those contesting election results incited ‘domestic terrorism’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The chair of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security said that those “seeking to overturn” the contested election results are guilty of inciting domestic terrorism.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, issued a statement on Jan. 7 claiming that “What occurred yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was – pure and simple – domestic terrorism incited by President Trump, his enablers, and those seeking to overturn the results of a legitimate election.”

Thompson echoed those sentiments in an interview with Joe Madison on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, saying he thinks Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley should be placed on the no-fly list if found liable for “inciting” “insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"There’s talk about liability for inciting this insurrection falling, maybe, in the laps of Senator Hawley and Senator Cruz and a member of Congress who may have Facetimed or led people to (Nancy) Pelosi’s office. If these folks are found liable, should they be on the no-fly list?” Madison asked Thompson on his show Monday morning.

“Well, there’s no question about it,” Thompson replied. “There’s no exemption for being put on the no-fly list.”

“Even a member of Congress that commits a crime, you know, they expel from the body. There are ethics charges that can be brought against those individuals. And people are looking at all this. What Hawley did and what Cruz did was horrible,” Thompson continued.

Hawley and Cruz’s “horrible” transgression consists of their objections to the certification of contested 2020 presidential election returns. Penn Live noted that other lawmakers have “blamed Cruz and others objecting to the election results for the violence,” according to The New York Times.

In addition, Fox News reported that some have “accused Cruz and Hawley of promoting sedition and lawlessness by repeating the president's baseless rhetoric that the election was rigged.”

Several other congressmen have castigated Senators Cruz and Hawley for their objection to the electoral results, including Senator Sherrod Brown, who has gone so far as to accuse Cruz and Hawley of having “betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy.”

“I am calling for their immediate resignations. If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them,” Brown said over the weekend.

Accusations of inciting violence have also been leveled against Senators Hawley and Cruz by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri. Bush has introduced a resolution calling for the expulsion from Congress of GOP members who “attempted to overturn the election and incited a white alsupremacist attack.”

Hawley and Cruz have both condemned unlawful activity at the Capitol in strong terms, with Senator Hawley calling for those who broke the law to be prosecuted and Senator Cruz calling for the Department of Justice to “vigorously prosecute everyone who was involved in these brazen acts of violence.”