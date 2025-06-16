House Republicans investigating USCCB, Catholic Charities over funding for illegal aliens

The House opened an investigation on June 10 into the USCCB and Catholic Charities over the groups' alleged use of public funding to aid illegal aliens since the start of the Biden administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Two U.S. House committees launched a probe last week into the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Catholic Charities, among over 200 other NGOs, over their alleged misuse of government funds to aid illegal immigration.

The U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Maryland Republican Congressman Mark E. Green, and the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability, chaired by Oklahoma Republican Congressman Josh Brecheen, opened an investigation on June 10 into the USCCB and Catholic Charities over the organizations’ alleged use of taxpayer funding to assist illegal aliens since the start of the Biden-Harris administration. The USCCB and Catholic Charities have long been accused of aiding illegal immigration.

The committees’ chairmen sent a letter to a few of the NGOs under investigation, including Catholic Charities and the USCCB, requesting that they complete a survey that includes questions on current government contracts, the disbursements of funds, services and legal assistance they’ve provided to illegal immigrants since January 2021, and information on any pending lawsuits they’re litigating against the federal government, among other topics.

“To respond to unprecedented surges of illegal immigrants between January 20, 2021, and January 20, 2025, the federal government outsourced a much greater share of its migrant response to NGOs, increasing NGO revenues while placing the burden of the Biden Administration’s policies on American taxpayers,” the chairmen wrote in the letter.

The committee chairs emphasized how the Biden-Harris administration funneled billions in government funding to these NGOs, like Catholic Charities and the USCCB, who then provided housing, transportation, and legal services to illegal aliens.

“The Biden Administration’s reliance on NGOs therefore created a pull factor by signaling to those who arrived illegally or without proper documentation that they could expect such assistance, all expensed to American taxpayers, once they arrived in the United States,” the letter read.

The chairmen further emphasized that the NGOs’ annual revenues increased substantially while providing these services to undocumented immigrants.

“The Committee is also deeply troubled by the near-total lack of accountability for how these dollars are being spent by NGOs,” the letter concluded.

LifeSiteNews reached out to both the USCCB and Catholic Charities USA for comment, but did not receive a response from either as of publication time.

The USCCB and Catholic Charities have both been sharply criticized, including by Catholics, for their alleged aiding of illegal immigration. Catholic Charities manages the day-to-day care for many unaccompanied alien children (UACs) and, along with the USCCB, has received $449 million from the U.S. government to shelter and transport unaccompanied immigrant children over the years.

Catholic Charities has also been scrutinized for placing these children with unvetted sponsors, even after reports emerged that some of these children ended up in forced labor, sex trafficking, or other forms of abuse.

It is also well known that the organization assists foreign nationals who have broken U.S. immigration laws. For example, one Catholic Charities YouTube video shows Barbara Graham, program director and immigration attorney for Catholic Charities, advising people of their rights when approached by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Scrutiny of Catholic Charities and the USCCB’s use of funds has intensified since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, as the president began to cut off their government funding. Just days after his inauguration, Trump signed the executive order “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” that stipulated the removal of foreign nationals in violation of immigration laws and the review of funds to NGOs, including Catholic Charities and the USCCB, that support or provide services to illegal aliens.

Shortly after signing that order, the Trump administration issued a major blow to both organizations by placing a 90-day freeze on foreign aid dispersed through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provides significant funding, along with other NGOs backing abortion and the “LGBTQ” agenda.

The USCCB responded to the freeze by suing the administration over previously committed funds. The State Department, in turn, canceled its multimillion-dollar refugee resettlement contracts with the USCCB, prompting the USCCB to end its migrant resettlement contracts with the government.

