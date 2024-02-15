House Republicans lose seat to Democrats after expelling scandal-plagued George Santos

The GOP's margin of control in the U.S. House of Representatives is down to three votes.

(LifeSiteNews) – Democrat Tom Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip on Tuesday in a special election for New York’s Third Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, replacing ousted Republican incumbent George Santos and narrowing the GOP’s already-slim control of the House to three seats.

Elected in November 2022, Santos was a lightning rod for controversy due to a string of revelations that he misrepresented various aspects of his personal background, family history, academic record, and professional credentials, and allegations of involvement in various fraud schemes, such as a dog adoption charity, a credit card skimming operation, and misappropriation of campaign funds. In December, the House voted 311-114 to expel him, triggering the need for a special election.

Suozzi won 53.9% of the vote to Pilip’s 46.1%. He will serve out the remainder of Santos’ term, which ends on January 5, 2025, meaning Republicans will have an opportunity to try to replace him in this November’s regular elections.

A former three-term holder of the seat who abandoned it in 2022 in a failed run for New York governor, Suozzi benefited from familiarity and experience in the district as well as Democrats outspending Republicans by $7 million and some mixed messaging from Pilip, who was actually a registered Democrat and initially declared “every woman should have the choice to make that decision” about abortion but later said she was “pro-life.”

Former President Donald Trump, who is currently running to reclaim his old office, called Pilip “very foolish” for not clearly supporting him, claiming “she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America. MAGA, WHICH IS MOST OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, STAYED HOME – AND IT ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS IT IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THAT IT DESERVES” (capitalization in the original).

Politico reported that Pilip deflected questions about Trump last month on the grounds that “the debate is ongoing” and “I’m going to make very clear once we know who the Republican nominee is,” but later praised him: “I think mentally, he’s stable, he’s healthy and he served the American people as a president. He did great things for our country.” A Siena College Research Institute poll of likely voters in the district found 55% had an unfavorable view of Trump and 57% an unfavorable view of President Joe Biden.

Some, such as Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, said the blame for this “avoidable screwup by Republicans” ultimately rested with the decision to expel Santos, who despite his scandals had a consistent conservative voting record.

After the Democrats’ takeover of his old seat, Santos himself sent several of his former GOP colleagues a group text message, calling the New York Republican House delegation “f***ing idiots” for expelling him, saying he “hope[s] you guys are happy with this dismal performance,” and expressing that he “look(s) very forward to most of you losing due to your absolute hate-filled campaign to remove me from Congress arbitrarily.”

Whatever role the above factors may have played, Suozzi’s election results overperformed pre-election polling by roughly four points, which could bode ill for Republicans more generally going into November. Numerous election forecasters are predicting very close races for control of Congress. Nine Republican incumbents announced their retirement from Congress last year and four House Republican committee chairs have done the same so far this year, leaving the fate of their seats to new candidates who may not be proven or established in their districts.

Fluctuating national polls currently have Trump narrowly leading a close race with Biden should the former president be nominated, although voters also say that likely convictions in left-wing venues will make them less likely to support him. It’s also speculated that Democrats may replace Biden, the subject of serious concern among Democrats over his age and mental health, with a younger Democrat such as Gavin Newsom or Dean Phillips, and it is not yet known which candidate would lose more votes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential run.

