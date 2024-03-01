Just 5 House Republicans cosponsor Nancy Mace’s resolution urging ‘strong support’ for IVF industry

Only a small number of Republicans, including Reps. Jen Kiggins and Don Bacon, ultimately joined Nancy Mace’s pro-IVF resolution, which ignores the mass destruction of human lives caused by the practice.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. House Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) lobbied her Republican colleagues this week to cosponsor a resolution that condemns the Alabama Supreme Court ruling recognizing the personhood of embryos and urges strong support from Congress for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) industry.

In the end, just five agreed to join her in support of her effort: Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-01), Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (NY-04), Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02), Rep. Jen Kiggins (VA-02), and Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02).

The meager number of cosigners is surprising after Alabama’s Republican-led House and Senate overwhelmingly passed bills granting legal immunity to IVF facilities last night.

Despite having supermajorities in both legislative chambers, HB237 passed by a 96-4 margin in the House, and the Senate passed SB159 by a whopping 34-0.

“This House Resolution stands as a beacon of support for individuals and couples navigating the challenges of infertility,” claimed Mace in a statement. “As legislators grapple with the possibly far-reaching impact of the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling, this resolution emphasizes the importance of securing continued access to fertility care and assisted reproductive technology for all.”

What Mace left unmentioned in her statement is that the IVF Industry kills ten times more children it creates than those who are chosen to be born.

Pray for an end to IVF and the protection of human embryos: Join our prayer pledge

Share











