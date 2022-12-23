House Republicans: Nancy Pelosi overlooked security concerns before January 6

The report reveals that Pelosi’s staffers regularly met with security officials, and even edited some of their proposed plans for the day.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) — A partisan congressional committee this week blamed former President Donald Trump for the January 6 riot at the Capitol that left an unarmed protester dead at the hands of police, asking the Department of Justice to investigate and charge him with four crimes.

However, a new report from the House GOP suggested that outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her staff were more culpable than they’ve ever admitted.

READ: FBI tracked Jan. 6 protesters’ location even if phones were in airplane mode: report

“January 6 should have never happened,” Rep. Troy Nehls (R–TX) and an author of the report, told Just the News.

And Rep. Jim Jordan (R–OH) who soon will be the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and heading up various investigations, said, “The reason there wasn’t a proper security presence on that day goes right to the speaker’s staff and the speaker’s office.”

It’s been reported before that Trump had offered additional National Guard troops to be present at the Capitol that day, but those responsible for security of the building, including Pelosi, refused.

That day hundreds of protesters amassed outside the Capitol to protest the expected congressional confirmation of President Joe Biden’s move into the White House, on the belief the election was stolen from President Trump.

While outright “theft” hasn’t been documented, what has been documented are at least two significant influences on the election, either of which could have taken the win away from Trump.

READ: FBI had at least eight informants embedded with Proud Boys during January 6 riot: report

One was the $400 million-plus Mark Zuckerberg handed out, through foundations, to various local election officials who often used it for get-out-the-vote schemes in Democrat strongholds.

The other was the decision by the FBI to interfere in the election and tell social media to beware of “disinformation” about Hunter Biden’s scandal-ridden laptop computer, which he abandoned at a repair shop.

However, the reporting on the Biden family schemes revealed that was all accurate.

Analysts and surveys have concluded either factor could have changed the election outcome.

Just the News said while Pelosi denied any power over Capitol police or influence on security, “Two years later, that claim is directly challenged by contemporaneous text and email messages made public by five House Republicans showing her staff had direct contact with the officials who planned the security and even edited some of the plans and notifications in the fateful days before tragedy struck.”

READ: Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon vows appeal after sentencing for defying Jan 6 Committee subpoena

The information is from a report from the House GOP, obtained by Just the News.

And the details “are prompting serious questions about whether the January 6 Capitol breach could have been prevented while creating a new push for Republicans to summon Pelosi for testimony after they take over the House next month.”

Reps. Jim Banks (R–IN), Rodney Davis (R–IL), and Kelly Armstrong also gave a “meticulous, fact-based recounting of how Pelosi’s staff began meeting and communicating with security planners in the House Sergeant at Arms office in early December 2020, continuing all the way through the final 48 hours before the attacks,” Just the News reported.

That was the same time period that police were getting intelligence reports that some extremists were talking about how to storm the Capitol.

Just the News reported police whistleblowers confirmed there were enough warnings that violence would occur, but “the leadership of the Capitol Police failed to adjust the security plan to address the threat while the political leadership in Congress repeatedly refused to provide resources to secure the building.”

Whistleblowers confirmed “congressional security leaders turned down resources like armed officers or National Guard troops ahead of the tragedy because of concerns about the political optics.”

Just the News posted the report online.

READ: New documentary on Jan. 6 alleges egregious crimes by police, including murder, entrapment

The document reveals House security planners slammed Pelosi for failing to provide the resources necessary for Capitol security.

It was House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving who had to resign after the riot, but Just the News reported staff members believed he, and Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund, were made the “fall guys.”

“For the Speaker’s knee-jerk reaction to yesterday’s unprecedented event… to immediately call for your resignation… after you have been denied again and again by Appropriations for proper security outfitting of the Capitol… and to blame you personally because our department was doing the best they could with what they had and our comparatively small department size and limited officer resources… and because other agencies stepped in to assist just a fraction too late… again, for Congress to demand your resignation is spectacularly unjust, unfair, and unwarranted,” one staff member told Irving.

That employee said, “If anything, Appropriations should be hung out to dry.”

The report also confirmed that police had information from various sources about the possibility of some of the protesters being violent.

READ: Trump calls out January 6 Committee as ‘Sham Trial,’ ‘Witch Hunt’ after voting to subpoena him

Capitol Police told Just the News it did not challenge the findings, but said, “For nearly two years our officers, officials, and civilian employees have been working around the clock to address many of these findings and similar findings from a series of post January 6 reviews. We value everyone’s input and we are confident the U.S. Capitol Complex is more secure because of the hard work of our brave men and women and because of the resources provided by the Congress to turn recommendations into results.”

Pelosi’s office didn’t comment.

Banks said the report counters the Democrats’ adopted narrative about the day.

“Our report exposes the partisanship, incompetence, and indifference that led to the disaster on January 6 and… the leading role Speaker Pelosi and her office played in the security failure at the Capitol. Unlike the sham January 6 Committee, House Republicans produced a useful report that will keep out Capitol and USCP officers safe with no subpoena power and no budget.”

The report reveals that Pelosi’s staffers regularly met with security officials, and even edited some of their proposed plans for the day.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Share











