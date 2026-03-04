House Republicans release full video of Clintons testifying about Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Clinton testified that current President Donald Trump 'never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. House Oversight & Government Reform Committee released all nine hours’ worth of video of former President and First Lady/Secretary of State Bill and Hillary Clinton testifying about their past interactions with deceased sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Last summer, the committee subpoenaed the Democrat power couple to appear as part of its investigation into Epstein and what high-profile friends and associates of his may have evaded justice for complicity in his crimes. The Clintons have been prominent recurring objects of speculation since Epstein’s suicide, between the 42nd president having flown on Epstein’s private plane on dozens of occasions, Epstein’s multiple visits to the Clinton White House, and President Clinton’s own history of sexual misconduct.

The Clintons initially refused, setting up a potential showdown over contempt charges, then eventually agreed on the condition that their testimony be public rather than behind closed doors, ostensibly to “stop the games” and ensure “transparency.” They eventually agreed to show up, where the former president testified he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong.”

On March 2, the committee released the full video of both depositions. Bill Clinton testified that he was introduced to Epstein through Larry Summers, his former Treasury Secretary, to discuss funding humanitarian projects. “He knew I was planning to set up a global network to provide lots of AIDS medicine to as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” Clinton said, adding that the financier “never asked me anything untoward,” and during their interactions there was “nothing that I saw when I was around him” that “made me realize he was trafficking women.”

At one point, he was questioned about photos included in the Epstein document disclosures of him in a swimming pool in Brunei and hot tub with two women, one of whom was reportedly Epstein’s former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. He said he did not know the unidentified woman and no sexual relations occurred during the swim.

“The Sultan wanted us to stay there and the whole — the water, this big pool was on the same floor that there were several suites and I — so we went out. I swam around. I sat in the hot tub for five minutes, or whatever it was, and I got up and went to bed,” Clinton testified. “I think everybody there was part of our party. It was late at night and I should — I also believe that there was a Secret Service agent there at the other end of the pool.”

Clinton also testified that current President Donald Trump “never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein either,” later reiterating “the only conversation I had with President Trump about this was in the early 2000s. And I have no information that he did anything wrong.” Committee leadership was quick to highlight the moment on social media, as it contradicted insinuations by the committee’s Democrat ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia that Clinton “did bring up some additional information about some discussions with President Trump.”

Trump and Epstein were friendly associates in the president’s days as a liberal celebrity businessman, through which Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet, but no evidence linking Trump to Epstein’s crimes has ever emerged, and in fact Trump eventually banned him from his Mar-a-Lago club for assaulting an underage girl (though Trump himself strangely offered a less-flattering explanation for their falling out last year, that Epstein poached employees from him).

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, had several contentious moments with her GOP questioners. She expressed frustration with Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for questioning her about the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory and clashed with Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina when she inquired about Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick inviting Epstein to a 2015 fundraiser for Clinton’s failed presidential campaign (Clinton appears to deny knowledge of the invitation, but the answer is largely lost amid the two trying to talk over one another). At one point, she even left the room in anger (while later returning) upon learning that Boebert had leaked a picture of her from the closed-door event to X influencer Benny Johnson.

The testimony comes amid a tangled web of tensions over the extent of Epstein’s influence, more than six years after he killed himself in his prison cell while being held on charges of trafficking underaged girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates.

Last November, Trump signed legislation giving the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) 30 days to release whatever documents it still has in its possession pertaining to Epstein in a reversal from his previous dismissal of the effort as a “hoax” and distraction amid months of discontent over his administration’s handling of the situation since returning to office. In a January 5 court filing, the DOJ admitted more than two million unreleased documents were still in “various phases of review and redaction,” and that the government had released “less than 1 percent of the total” material in its possession.

Other public figures embarrassed by the latest document dump, but not implicated in crimes, include tech mogul Elon Musk, who exchanged emails about a party on Epstein’s private island (that he ultimately did not attend); and Lutnick, who admitted to Congress this week he briefly visited the island for lunch in 2012, seven years after claiming to have severed ties with Epstein.

Last month, the latest Epstein documents prompted the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew and one of the few high-profile figures named as an alleged participant in Epstein’s sex crimes, on new suspicions of sharing confidential documents with Epstein.

