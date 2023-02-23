House Republicans to investigate COVID jab injuries, development, and mandates

Rep. Rich McCormick said that the committee will be 'performing a comprehensive review of how the vaccines were developed, approved, and mandated.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A congressional subcommittee is expected to launch an investigation into the COVID jabs, including the side effects and development of the shots, why government agencies were quick to recommend them, and why they were mandated.

Members of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, formed last month as part of the House Oversight Committee, have expressed their hopes in investigating the COVID jabs.

Speaking to the Epoch Times, Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick said that the committee will be “performing a comprehensive review of how the vaccines were developed, approved, and mandated.” McCormick also voiced concern about how the jabs’ side effects have been collected, and why babies as young as six months are being recommended the jabs “given the lack of scientific evidence for a benefit, coupled with real concerns about possible harm for an otherwise immune person.”

Republican Rep. Debbie Lasko of Arizona, also speaking with the Times, said that she wanted to investigate why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (CDC) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bypassed normal approval mechanisms for the jabs and recommended boosters before reviews of clinical trial data were complete.

“We need to know who made the decision to bypass the standard vaccine approval processes,” Lesko said. She also stated that there needed to be an investigation into why jab mandates were imposed and any effect that they had on the general population. Lesko further noted that the data from the jabs’ clinical trails needed to be examined to understand the difference between trial data and real-world results.

The subcommittee, chaired by Ohio Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup, is already investigating the pandemic’s origins.

Last week, Wenstrup and Oversight Committee Chairman Kentucky Republican James Comer sent letters to former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief Dr. Anthony Fauci and other Biden administration officials, as well as Peter Daszak, the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit group that performed experiments on bat viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), for information related to a potential lab leak at WIV believed to have led to the pandemic.

Speaking to Axios about the committee, Wenstrup said that “The jurisdiction is pretty much everything related to COVID.” He also stated that he was interested in studying whether the vaccines offer immunity, as well as their side effects.

The committee is not the only House panel set to investigate COVID jabs or mandates. The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight subcommittee is also expected to launch an investigation into the origins of the pandemic. Addressing any potential conflicts in investigating COVID, Wenstrup said “That communication with the other committees is going to be key. We don’t want ourselves stepping all over each other.”

Many Americans remain deeply concerned about the mRNA injections’ safety and efficacy, and harbor serious ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in the shots’ development. In addition, evidence continues to emerge suggesting the shots may contribute to heart inflammation, strokes, and neurological issues. Reported disruptions in women’s menstrual cycles correlated with the shots have triggered fertility concerns.

As of January 6, 2023, the U.S. federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 33,591 deaths, 188,857 hospitalizations, 18,181 heart attacks, and 26,166 myocarditis and pericarditis cases through December 23 after the jabs.

LifeSite reached out to Wenstrup and McCormick for comment, but has yet to receive a response. Lesko could not be reached for comment.

Share











