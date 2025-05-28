House Speaker Johnson reveals he prays on his knees for ‘divine guidance’ at Capitol prayer room

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he prayed regularly at the Capitol prayer room ‘on my knees’ asking for God’s guidance, like ‘the founders did,’ before a key vote on Trump’s tax bill.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the importance of asking God’s guidance for America, taking reporters to the Capitol prayer room in the middle of the night.

During the early morning of May 22, just hours before the House vote on President Donald Trump’s top priority tax bill, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson paused to show Associated Press reporters the prayer room where he often prayed.

“This is like a cathedral at night,” he said, walking toward an almost-hidden door in the Capitol halls. “It’s the most beautiful thing in the Capitol.”

While Johnson had been rushing that week to pass Trump’s domestic policy bill, he revealed that he prioritized making time to pray and ask God’s guidance for America.

Johnson explained that he had “been here a lot this week, right there on my knees (…) just praying. … That’s what the founders did.”

Johnson is known for being outspoken regarding his Christian faith.

“In times of great challenge, they got on their knees, and they sought divine guidance, and that’s what we do,” Johnson explained.

“Because I’m convinced that God’s given us a chance to save this great republic,” he declared.

Under the Trump administration, Christianity and Christian values have been slowly returning to the United States government.

During his first month in office, Trump told Americans that “We’re bringing God back into the public square.”

Trump also boasted of protecting “our beautiful Christian heritage,” citing his administration’s efforts to roll back Biden-era regulations that attacked religious liberty and had “weaponized” the government against political conservatives.

Furthermore, in February, ministers who were invited to the White House to witness the signing of Trump’s historic executive order establishing the White House Faith Office prayed with the president as he sat at the Resolute desk and afterward sang hymns in the Roosevelt Room next door.

During Trump’s first 19 days in office, he pardoned Christians and pro-life advocates who “were persecuted by the weaponized Biden Administration for praying and peacefully living out their faith.”

Trump also signed executive actions to ensure taxpayer dollars do not force individuals to violate their commitment to life and to establish a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias.

