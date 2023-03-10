House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rips Schumer, promises full release of Capitol’s Jan. 6 video

‘I wish Chuck Schumer would read the Constitution. The Democrats always go to censorship,’ Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

(LifeSiteNews) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has affirmed that he will authorize a full public release of all surveillance video recorded at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Democrats, with their previous majority, had kept the recordings of that day’s disturbances under lock and key for about two years, releasing only the clips they wanted viewed by the public.

“This is all about transparency,” McCarthy, a Republican from California, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview with Matthew Boyle. “You’ve watched [how] that January 6 [Committee] would release only certain tapes. I think it’s better for transparency that anyone can [view all the evidence and] make their own decision.”

Exclusive release of some of this footage to Fox News television host Tucker Carlson and his team caused an uproar earlier this week when previously suppressed recordings appeared to expose several significant “lies” that were advanced by the Democrats’ January 6 Committee. These blockbuster episodes of Carlson’s show served to severely discredit, even further, the narrative the Democrats and their committee advanced in conjunction with the deep state and legacy media outlets.

For security reasons, McCarthy said there may be some delays for full access. “We just want to make sure we go through them all, and it takes time,” he said. “We want to make sure for security purposes our certain exits aren’t shown and others,” which he says was ironically not a precaution made by the January 6 Committee and its allies.

“They showed the exit of the vice president. They showed the exit from my office. They literally had then-Speaker Pelosi’s daughter showing the secure location that they take the leadership. That’s not supposed to be known to anybody, and CNN reported it, and I don’t remember the press ever getting upset with that. So what we want to do is make sure we have this out that everybody can see it.”

According to Andrea Widburg of American Thinker, perhaps the “shrillest and most dangerous” opponent to this simple transparency is U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who on Tuesday called for Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch to pull Tucker Carlson off the air.

“Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight [and] from letting him go on again and again and again [because] our democracy depends on it,” Schumer said.

In response to his counterpart in the Senate, McCarthy stated, “I wish Chuck Schumer would read the Constitution. The Democrats always go to censorship. You watched what they did with the [Hunter Biden] laptop. You watched what they did with Twitter. They want to use government as much as they can to censor what people can see and what people can know.”

“This is the difference between us. I believe in the Constitution. I trust the American people, and you should just have the ability to have all the information and let people make their own judgment,” he affirmed.

One important revelation made by Carlson on Monday was the saga of Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who “became the face of January 6” and was portrayed by the media as “a dangerous conspiracy theorist dressed in outlandish costume who led the violent insurrection to overthrow American democracy.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson: New Jan. 6 video shows Capitol Police acting as ‘tour guides’ to ‘QAnon Shaman’

A Navy veteran from Arizona, Chansley is currently serving a prison sentence of almost four years for his presence in the Capitol that day, despite no evidence of his being violent and new surveillance tape showing him walking unarmed through the corridors, escorted by two police officers, and passing untouched through at least seven others.

Furthermore, Carlson confirmed in an interview of Chansley’s attorney Albert Watkins on Wednesday that this potential exculpatory evidence was not made available to him and his client during the trial period, in clear violation of his rights.

Watkins said the government had “an absolute duty, with zero discretion, to provide it to me so that I could show my client. I never got it.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson answers critics of Capitol video: Leaders who ‘double down’ on Jan. 6 ‘lies’ are ‘sociopaths’

When Boyle asked about Chansley’s case, McCarthy suggested this may simply be another example of unequal justice under the law. He first affirmed “any person that’s accused they should be able to have a right to see the tapes to make their own defense.”

“I also believe in America you need equal justice,” he said. “I don’t like what happened on January 6, but I watched the courthouses get burned in Seattle. I watched them attack federal employees. I watched what happened here, and no one getting arrested, no one being held up to justice. I think in America you want equal justice, and that’s what’s concerning to me.”

During his program on Tuesday, Carlson raised the question of just why former Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi received no blame for what happened on January 6 despite her being “the very same person who was in charge of the police force, the Capitol Hill police, that was charged with securing safety.”

Reports even from the first half of 2021 confirm the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had information of a planned attack by some individuals for weeks, and neither they, nor the Capitol Police, nor the Democrats in charge of Congress adequately prepared for it.

Addressing the work of the January 6 Committee on this topic, McCarthy stated, “The one thing that [Chairman Rep.] Bennie [Thompson] said at the very beginning is Nancy Pelosi is off limits and the Sergeant of Arms, so we can’t know about those emails or texts or those conversations.”

“I’ve really taken the approach that the Capitol Police weren’t protected that day, that they weren’t given the information ahead of time. Should you have had National Guard here? What information did you have? I was never told of any threats beforehand, and you would not ever want to have that security problem happen again, so you want to look at it from a security point of view too. Why did it happen and how do you make sure that never happens again? To me, it’s quite interesting that the January 6 [Committee] never laid that out,” he said.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Democrats reviewed Jan. 6 video footage and lied about the death of Capitol officer

The Speaker also addressed Pelosi’s unprecedented action of not allowing Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana to sit on the committee, calling this just one action of the January 6 Committee did which were “purely political.”

“Secondly, they made accusations that we knew were not true. They said one Republican congressman [Rep. Barry Loudermilk] gave a tour. Well, the tapes show he did not give a tour, but you know what, one of the Democrats on the January 6 committee did give a tour in the Capitol the day before,” he observed.

“We watched different accusations they made. That’s why I think transparency answers all that,” McCarthy said. “That’s not my job to sit back and say whether they were right or wrong, but my job is to be transparent, and people can make their own conclusion.”

RELATED:

Analysis of Jan. 6 – Seemingly engineered by Deep State to destroy Trump and entire conservative movement

FBI likely played role in organizing Jan. 6 riot, says report entered into Congressional record

New documentary on Jan. 6 alleges egregious crimes by police, including murder, entrapment

Pro-Trump Jan. 6 ‘political prisoners’ rotting away in dedicated DC prison, without bail or trial

The January 6 ‘insurrection’ narrative debunked

Share











