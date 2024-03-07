House Speaker Mike Johnson invites detransitioner Chloe Cole to State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Detransitioner Chloe Cole was to appear at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address as a guest of House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday night.

With Biden anticipated to push LGBT ideology in the face of state-level legislation restricting the mutilation and sterilization of children, Cole’s presence and her well-known advocacy against the medical harms of so-called “transition” procedures serves as a sharp rebuke to the president’s ideological agenda.

RELATED: Biden expected to push pro-abortion propaganda at State of the Union

In anticipation of the address, Johnson said, “There will be a wide chasm between the picture of America President Biden attempts to paint tonight and the reality our country is facing. Three years of his administration’s failed policies have opened our borders, jeopardized our safety, reduced our standard of living, and weakened our standing on the world stage.”

“I am honored to host these special guests and spotlight their personal stories. While America’s state of the union is sadly in decline, these individuals remind us of America’s greatness, even in the face of such challenging circumstances.”

Cole thanked the House Speaker in a post on X, calling it an “honor” to come to the Capitol.

After experiencing firsthand the permanent physical harms incurred by the mutilating surgeries performed to attempt a “sex change,” Cole began to speak out against the abuse of children who are preyed upon by “trans” advocates and the medical doctors who knew the harms they inflicting.

Raising her voice against the continued spread of transgender ideology, Cole has joined Do No Harm, a group of “physicians, nurses, medical students, patients, and policymakers focused on keeping identity politics out of medical education, research, and clinical practice.”

Together with Do No Harm, Cole has advocated the Detransitioner Bill of Rights, which spells out the legal protections detransitioners wish to see put in place for those who regret the irreversible harms to which they were subjected by medical doctors and professionals who rush them through surgical and hormonal interventions.

RELATED: Chloe Cole urges Arizona to make insurance plans cover detransitioning costs

Cole has testified before Congress on the harms of transgender mutilations and hormonal sterilization. At a hearing in July 2023, she told Johnson that her own attempted “transition” lacked informed consent.

“No matter how much information they would have given me as a child, I just would not have been able to consent to this,” she said. “And my parents were required to sign off on these, but it was under duress. I don’t think it was really consent. It was coercion. They were told they were going to face the false dichotomy of either your child transitions or she dies. But transition almost killed me. And the evidence suggests that is a common practice.”

The State of the Union was to be livestreamed on Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

