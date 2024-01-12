House Speaker Mike Johnson will deliver address at 2024 March for Life

The pro-life Republican will be among 10 speakers featured at the rally before the march through the nation’s capital.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republican Mike Johnson, the openly Christian and pro-life Speaker of the House of Representatives, is set to speak at the national March for Life next week.

The 51st March for Life is set to take place on Friday, January 19 in Washington, D.C. Among the 10 speakers featured at the rally before the march through the nation’s capital is Johnson, elected as House Speaker in October 2023, according to a March for Life press release.

Even in public office, the lawmaker has not kept his Christian beliefs and dedication to the sanctity of life a secret. The Louisiana representative is staunchly against abortion.

According to an analysis by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Johnson has a track record of opposing the notoriously pro-abortion efforts of the Biden administration. He has also introduced and endorsed multiple legislative initiatives related to protecting minors from being shuffled across state lines for abortions, revoking taxpayer funds for abortion and criticized acts of violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches.

He was given an opportunity to spearhead the passage of key pro-life legislation at the end of November 2023, when the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill that includes provisions to defund America’s abortion giant Planned Parenthood as well as put an end to tax dollars covering mutilating medical procedures for gender-confused citizens.

In addition to Johnson, Republican Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey will also be speaking. Smith has a history of defending the unborn during his lengthy term in public office, including opposition to the Biden administration’s pro-abortion foreign policy and promotion of the dangerous abortion pill.

Other speakers scheduled to be featured at the rally are former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, president and CEO of Focus on the Family Jim Daly, Pastor Greg Laurie and wife Cathe of Harvest Christian Fellowship, Antonio de Mello of the Brazilian Community of Jesus, Branches Pregnancy Resource Center executive director Jean Marie Davis, author Aishia Taylor and Penn State University senior and Students for Life Club president Dominick Tolentino.

Christian musician Danny Gokey, who has been a finalist on American Idol and nominated for a Grammy award, will perform before the rally and lead the crowd in singing the National Anthem.

This year’s March — themed “Pro-Life: With Every Woman, For Every Child” — is the second to take place since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The rally is scheduled to begin at noon ET on January 19 at the National Mall. LifeSiteNews has compiled a schedule and a list of the events that can be found here.

RELATED

Brazilian man who adopted 46 disabled children to speak at 2024 March for Life

Pray the rosary with John-Henry Westen at the 2024 March for Life

Register now: Limited spots available at Law of Life Summit on eve of the 2024 March for Life

Share











