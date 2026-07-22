House to vote on unprecedented integration of US, Israeli military tech

The House advanced the 2027 NDAA after blocking Rep. Thomas Massie's amendment to remove the provision. A final vote is set for Wednesday.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. House of Representatives moved forward Tuesday with the $1.15 trillion 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a sprawling defense policy bill that includes language to deepen integration between the American and Israeli militaries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described this integration concept as his own “plan” for the United States.

Lawmakers approved the rule allowing floor debate and votes on the NDAA and related measures in a close 214-211 tally. A final vote on the House version of the bill is slated for Wednesday.

This procedural progress followed the House Rules Committee’s refusal to permit a vote on an amendment by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) that would have stripped Section 219—the provision advancing U.S.-Israel military technology and supply chain integration—from the legislation.

Massie voiced his frustration on social media stating, “Unfortunately the Rule passed just now and no debate or vote was allowed on section 219, integration of U.S. military technology and supply chains with Israel’s. The NDAA will receive a recorded vote tomorrow with section 219 in it. I’ll vote no.”

Unfortunately the Rule passed just now and no debate or vote was allowed on section 219, integration of US military technology and supply chains with Israel’s. The NDAA will receive a recorded vote tomorrow with section 219 in it. I’ll vote no. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 21, 2026

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who has joined Massie in opposing the measure, pledged to continue battling the provision during upcoming House-Senate negotiations on the final bill.

In a video statement, Khanna declared, “Thomas Massie and I have been fighting to stop the integration between our military and the Israeli military. It’s shocking that this even has to be explained. It’s about American sovereignty.”

He added: “Yet yesterday, the Rules Committee found that Thomas Massie’s amendment couldn’t even get a vote in the House of Representatives. We do not even have the chance to vote in the House to stop the U.S. and Israel from co-producing weapons. We need to now fight to strip this amendment in the conference between the House and the Senate.”

.@RepThomasMassie and I are leading the fight against military integration with Israel. Congress was denied a vote on an amendment to stop it. Now we will fight to strip this provision in the conference between the House and Senate. pic.twitter.com/N32ItVgBlm — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 21, 2026

The Senate’s counterpart version of the NDAA also features a similar integration provision. However, Senate Democrats blocked advancement of that bill (50-46) last week amid disagreements over President Trump’s ongoing military operations against Iran—actions lacking explicit congressional authorization despite passage of a War Powers Resolution calling for the unpopular conflict’s termination.

Should readers wish to contact their House representative to express their views on this matter, they may access their contact information by clicking here.

This story is developing…

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