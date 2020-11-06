How Dems are using ‘Biden vote dumps,’ late ballots to steal election: New analysis at The Federalist

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Federalist’s political editor John Daniel Davidson says “mysterious all-Biden vote dumps” and “indisputably late mail-in ballots” suggest Democrats are trying to steal the 2020 presidential election in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“Unless election officials in Michigan and Wisconsin can explain the overnight vote-dumps and, in Michigan, the ‘typo’ that appeared to benefit Biden, and Pennsylvania officials can explain their rationale for counting ballots with no postmark, the only possible conclusion one can come to right now is that Democrats are trying to steal the election in the Midwest,” Davidson wrote in a piece published Wednesday.

President Donald Trump was well-positioned to take all three states when media coverage stopped early on Tuesday morning, but due to uncounted mail-in ballots it was still too close to call.

“Then, something strange happened in the dead of the night,” wrote Davidson – something that the President himself warned us of during his election night speech.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 AM in the morning and add them to the list,” Trump said.

"We'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 AM in the morning and add them to the list," Trump says in White House speech #Election2020 https://t.co/O34sVaoiTz pic.twitter.com/SsX71wWI98 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 4, 2020

In both Michigan and Wisconsin, dumps of over 100,000 votes showed 100 percent of them going to Biden.

Davidson then observed that “anyone who noted the Biden vote dump in Michigan was getting censored by Twitter.”

It was then reported by Buzzfeed that the extra Biden votes were a “data error” that resulted from “an alleged typo, an extra zero that had been tacked onto Biden’s vote total in Shiawassee County, Michigan.”

The only explanation other than a typo, according to Davidson, was an “incredibly clumsy attempt to boost Biden’s vote count.”

Things were also amiss In Antrim County, Michigan.

Davidson reported what election officials called “skewed” results.

Trump, who in 2016 beat Hillary Clinton by 30 points there, was reported as 29 points behind Biden in initial vote counts, “a result that can’t possibly be accurate,” according to the local press.

In Wisconsin, the vote dumps suspiciously helped Biden overcome a 4.1 point deficit to take the lead.

Trump has demanded a full recount in response.

The Democrats’ plan in Pennsylvania was different to Michigan and Wisconsin. They relied on “the Democratic Secretary of State’s plan to count indisputably late mail-in ballots as though they were received on Election Day – even if they have no postmark,” which means there is “no way to tell when the ballots were mailed, or from where,” Davidson explained.

Unlike the majority of the country, these three states have laws that “prohibit the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day,” but the surrounding circumstances cannot be seen to be anything other than “highly suspicious.”

One prominent pro-life leader expressed similar concerns. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, wrote in an email to supporters, “What’s happening right now in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, and my home state of Pennsylvania should concern EVERY American citizen” (emphasis in original).

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, also said, “We fully support President Trump and his team in the fight to ensure that every legal vote is counted. Considering the enormous stakes of this election, especially given evidence of irregularities and potential fraud in battleground states, he has every right to take appropriate action in the courts to protect our democracy and ensure that elections in America remain free and fair.”

“In 2016 and again in 2020, Americans of all walks of life responded with enthusiasm to President Trump because he stands up for the forgotten and the disenfranchised – including unborn children and their mothers,” Dannenfelser added.

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.

