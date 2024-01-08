How J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ predicted the rise of AI and gender ideology

Authors Paul List and Ali Ghaffari offer a new interpretation of 'The Lord of the Rings' that maintains J.R.R. Tolkien warned about the rise of AI, gender ideology, and other cultural issues, while pointing to virtue as the solution.

(LifeSiteNews) — The authors of a new book connecting J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) recently sat down with LifeSite’s Myles Vosylius to discuss how Tolkien predicted not only the rise of AI and other societal ills, but also how the cultivation of virtue can help preserve us from succumbing to the spiritual death that immersion in AI can bring.

Paul List and Ali Ghaffari, authors of Mount Doom: The Prophecy of Tolkien Revealed, explained that AI is, in the words of Ghaffari, the “latest fruit” of the worldview created by Enlightenment philosophers Rene Descartes and Sir Francis Bacon, a philosophy that would lead man to abandon serving God and seeking human flourishing under Him, in favor of seeking to become a master of nature, in essence becoming gods themselves. In the process, Ghaffari continued, the philosophy would lead man to create a technology that he would become more and more reliant upon, until such time as he would become enslaved to it.

List said that Tolkien, himself a man wary of machines, saw the potential rise of such a technology with the work of British computer scientist Alan Turing. Referencing AI, List observed that it is the “ultimate machine.” He also stated that the Fall instilled in man an attitude of self-worship that would eventually lead him to creation of a technology made in his own image that would itself eventually enslave and potentially destroy him.

“It mimics our capacity to think, although it doesn’t think. It computes, and it derives conclusions via statistics and probabilities, and imitates the human thought process very well, and fools a lot of people. And that’s a dangerous thing,” List told Vosylius. “And it’s already here, it’s already in a position where there’s no return. You can’t put this genie back in the box.”

“This is, I think, the ultimate of the giving away of power to technology, to some other entity that is not ourselves, that is not God,” opined Ghaffari. Applying the thought to military applications, he admits to a fear of “the idea of autonomous weapons, which are making decisions of life and death over human beings,” such as automated submarines, soldiers, and aircraft.

According to a new interpretation of the world described in The Lord of the Rings by List and Ghaffari, Tolkien warned about AI and other elements of the culture war, such as gender ideology and transhumanism, in the work.

Ghaffari maintained that what Tolkien used the work to discuss the war that exists in every man between good and evil as a result of Original Sin. It is through the conquest of vices and sins that one finds happiness, returns to God, and attains salvation. List connects their interpretation of the The Lord of the Rings mythos by positing that Sauron, the villain of the story, is a stand-in for AI, that Middle Earth is a representation of the physical brain, Aman a type of the human soul, the four hobbits as the four cardinal virtues, and so on with other characters.

In his view, The Lord of the Rings needs to be seen in the context of the classical Catholic anthropology of St. Thomas Aquinas as found in the Summa theologiae.

“All of the characters take their place, and it becomes a psychological battle for the material brain,” he posited. “Barad-dur is the microchip, the One Ring is ones and zeros, it’s digital,” he continued. As The Lord of the Rings is about the control of the material brain and serves as a stand in for the battle against Original Sin in man, it is a story applicable to everyone.

List stated that Tolkien also proposes the solution to the problems he predicts in The Lord of the Rings as the cultivation of virtues. If we do, he maintained, then it would be difficult to succumb to the “trap” of AI, which, he continued, was pornography, particularly in the case of young men.

“Avoid the bait,” he said. “Don’t take the bait. And the one way that you take the bait is to indulge in these sinful activities, and once you do that, AI has a grasp on you and a real hold on your psychology, your emotional system, your physiology, everything. And it’s very, very, very difficult to escape.” He also recommended cultivating the “traditional Catholic faith” (Tolkien was a traditional Catholic who was skeptical of the Second Vatican Council) once one has cultivated virtue, as it gives “all of the tools that you need to recognize the bait, to recognize the trap, and to avoid the bait at all costs and rise above.”

List further observed that while AI cannot be completely avoided, predicting that it will have a “grip” on finances, as well as people’s personal and professional lives, the practice of virtue will make people “very much aware” of the problem and how to avoid its trap, virtual reality – something he said was symbolized by the Black Riders.

When asked how he came upon this interpretation of Tolkien, List said that it was by the grace of God. While he admitted that most readers of Tolkien view his work as a “fantastical history” of the “real material world,” he maintained that the world described by Tolkien is in fact a psychological world, pointing to Tolkien’s own reference to it as a “secondary realm,” which List said refers to the mind.

Referencing the “chip,” virtual reality and AI, he continued that the intention he and Ghaffari shared in writing their book was to put Tolkien “front and center in the middle of the contest between good and evil and reveal him … and he’s fighting on our side, particularly the traditional Catholics.” In his opinion, Tolkien put The Lord of the Rings in God’s hands until its arrival on the “battlefield … when the world needs it most.”

Ghaffari, himself a convert as a result of List’s acquaintance, admitted that he did not initially accept List’s interpretation of Tolkien, though helped him write the book from its inception. Midway through the project, after about three or four years of helping List write, he noticed how perfectly the interpretation matched Tolkien.

He recounted that while helping with the work, he came across passages form Tolkien’s The Silmarillion, another work in the The Lord of the Rings mythos, and found that they showed Tolkien thinking with “a scholastic view of mind.”

“He was looking at the soul and the separately but together as one, and this is very clearly scholasticism,” Ghaffari said. “And then bringing those together, along with some of the other clues about, as we laid the interpretation of who’s who, and based on our interpretation … what each person means, and how it came together in the scene absolutely perfectly.”

List and Ghaffari also touched upon the creation of a culture as a means to combat the rise of AI.

List noted that towards the end of their book, he and Ghaffari invite scientists to “change their attitude toward their work” and become open to the idea of God the Creator. They also invited them to consider that this would allow their work to advance more quickly and also allow for its fruits to be more “benevolent” when society returns to God. However, List reiterated and emphasized his previous point about virtue, which traditional Catholicism instilled as a foundational principle of Western civilization.

“We need people with courage, with prudence, with the litany of virtues, to stand up and to have God at the center and in charge and align things … [that] beneficence a good society,” said Ghaffari.

“A society is better aligned with God – as king – and with us striving to be saints in building lives of virtue and doing the right thing and seeking truth in all things,” he concluded. “That is the best outcome for us and for our society is for everyone to be striving to cultivate those good little habits that help us become saints.”

