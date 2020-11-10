How massive voter fraud was facilitated in three swing states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada

ANALYSIS

November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Under the pretense of coronavirus hysteria, Democrats implemented a national, orchestrated push to loosen accountability in the voting process, which they have now evidently exploited with massive voter fraud enabling even their ability to flip a lopsided presidential election.

Attorney General Bill Barr warned in September that “mail-in voting” schemes were “reckless and dangerous” due to their being “very open to fraud and coercion,” and that this understanding was broadly acknowledged prior to the arrival of the Trump administration.

Throughout these last several months of “crisis,” the Democrats laid the groundwork for this absurd outcome by advancing an ongoing loosening of accountability in the voting process, including universal mail-in balloting, the extension of time to accept or “cure” mail-in ballots, and the removal of provisions that are meant to prevent “ballot harvesting.”

Here is how their campaign to open-up vulnerabilities in our election process has enabled them, through evident voter fraud, to potentially steal elections in three important states.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, even prior to any COVID-19 concerns, in October 2019, Pennsylvania Democrat Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill that expanded mail-in voting as an “automatic option,” where voters can submit their ballots “up to 50 days before an election … the longest vote-by-mail period in the country.”

Yet according to this legislation, mail-in ballots still had to be received by election day in order to be legally counted. With the “pandemic” as a pretense, the Democrats sued in order to extend this deadline, going before their Democrat-dominated state Supreme Court, which ruled in their favor, allowing a three-day extension.

Though Pennsylvania Republicans appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court requesting the election day statutory deadline be recognized and maintained, the court declined to take up the case.

However, in her representation before the U.S. Supreme Court, Democrat Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar indicated that her “guidance to the counties regarding ballots received after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 would be that those ballots would be segregated.”

This is especially necessary, according to Pennsylvania Republicans, since such ballots remain “the subject of litigation before the United States Supreme Court.”

Secondly, within the September case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Boockvar recognized, along with the Majority Opinion, that there was “no statutory or constitutional basis” to require county boards of election “to contact voters when faced with a defective ballot and afford them an opportunity to cure defects,” otherwise known as “curing” ballots.

Within the two days before the election, however, Boockvar issued two directives which violated these recognized commitments above, and thus, according to Pennsylvania Senate Republican leaders, she “fundamentally altered the manner in which Pennsylvania’s election is being conducted.”

As a result, Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R) and Majority Leader Jake Corman (R) called for her immediate resignation. The senators wrote:

The constantly changing guidance [Boockvar] has delivered to counties not only directly contradicts the Election Code language she is sworn to uphold, but also conflicts her own litigation statements and decisions of both the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court. Secretary Boockvar told the U.S. Supreme Court on October 28 that ballots received after 8 p.m. on November 3 would be segregated, but she changed the rules on November 1 and directed counties to canvass (submit for counting) those ballots as soon as possible upon receipt. In some counties, it is not possible to both segregate and canvass ballots as directed. This directive leaves open the possibility that timely votes will be commingled with votes received after 8 p.m. on Election Day, despite the fact that these votes remain the subject of litigation before the United States Supreme Court. The Department changed the rules again on November 2 when they provided last-second guidance directing counties to provide information to help voters whose mail-in or absentee ballots were incorrectly completed so those voters could vote on a provisional ballot. The late release of this ‘guidance’ resulted in inconsistent application across the counties – some of whom contacted voters as directed and some who did not. There is no basis for this guidance in current law. The Secretary created this new process out of thin air.

The senators concluded affirming these actions were “a direct breach of the positions she is on record of supporting in litigation, … [a] blatant disregard for … the law,” and they represent her “most recent efforts to weaken the state’s voting system and damage the integrity and confidence in our elections.”

As a result, although President Donald Trump had a 700,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania on Election Night, the mail-in balloting over the next several days poured in and somehow allowed his challenger, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, to open up a modest margin, and he later declared victory.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani announced they would be filing lawsuits on Monday and he believed they had enough evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania to reverse the apparent results of the election in that state.

Furthermore, on Monday, 10 state Republican attorneys general filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court requesting they reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision above allowing a three day extension to receive ballots after Election Day, “even without postmarks.”

The submission asserted that in this decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “overstepped its constitutional responsibility, encroached on the authority of the Pennsylvania legislature, and violated the plain language of the Election Clauses.”

As a possible result, Real Clear Politics removed Pennsylvania from its Biden column and classified it, again, as “undecided” leaving the Democratic nominee with only 259 electoral votes, an insufficient “projected” amount to win the presidency.

Georgia

In like manner, Democrats sued the state of Georgia in August to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received and counted, citing the “pandemic” as a justification. U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta, an Obama appointee, extended the deadline in Georgia three days.

Georgia law also requires the state to notify a voter if they have to reject their mail-in ballot due to a missing or defective signature, a lack of proper identification, or the like. With the new three-day timeframe involved, such voters can now “cure” their ballots within this period.

Therefore, with a prepared initiative, the Georgia Democrat Party trained and sent out activists to “cure” ballots that had been rejected on Election Day, through Friday, according to Kyle Olson of Breitbart.

But they only wanted to identify and assist Democrat voters for this exercise. “If an activist visits the home of a voter who said they cast a ballot for a Republican,” Olson reports, volunteers were instructed to “leave and not assist them.”

Nevada

In July, the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature and Governor Steve Sisolak (D) passed a bill requiring “election officials to supply a mail-in ballot to all active, registered voters in the state,” unsolicited, according to the registration lists that typically remain chronically inaccurate.

The new law also abolished the standard limitations that prevent “ballot harvesting,” the practice of individuals collecting multiple ballots from the vulnerable, such as the elderly, often through coercion or intimidation, and potentially discarding them. Thus, according to statute, normally only particular individuals, such as family, friends, and mail carriers, may transmit a person’s absentee ballot to the appropriate clerk.

In response, the Republicans immediately sued to block the new law and lost. They also filed suit to have security cameras installed in vote counting centers and lost as well.

As a result, according to former Nevada Attorney general Adam Paul Laxalt (R), at a press conference announcing the filing of a post-election day lawsuit, there are “multiple accounts of irregularities in the state including dead voters who were counted and thousands of votes counted who moved out of Clarke County.”

In a later development, Trump campaign lawyers formally requested comprehensive public records in Clark County, Nevada, as part of an election investigation. On Saturday, a whistleblower in the state who worked with mail-in ballots provided a sworn affidavit testifying that he witnessed “illegitimate processing of ballots as an election worker.” These included being given a directive to “ignore discrepancies with addresses.”

According to a Trump attorney, “The affidavit makes clear that we’re not dealing with oversights or sloppiness. This was intentional criminal conduct.”

On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes,” and his associates “are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking!”

Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes. @mschlapp & @AdamLaxalt are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Trump ‘will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve’

During a Sunday morning television interview, Sidney Powell, a member of President Trump’s legal team, affirmed “there has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America.”

“They have done it in every way imaginable, from having dead people vote in massive numbers to absolutely fraudulently creating ballots that exist only voting for Biden,” she said.

She explained that their legal team had discovered more than 450,000 ballots in the swing states cast for Biden alone, with no down-ballot selections made. She also charged that computer “glitches” which flipped votes from Trump to Biden were not an accident.

In a statement on Saturday, President Trump said, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

“Beginning Monday,” he continued, “our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” he maintained. “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

