How one activist is using education and science to combat the internet’s ‘porn plague’

(LifeSiteNews) — On the latest episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren discussed the urgency of making people aware of the dangers and evils of pornography, as well as the necessity of age verification on pornographic websites.

Anti-porn activist Gabe Deem is the founder of Reboot Nation, a community of over 20,000 individuals looking to recover from porn addiction and “porn-induced sexual dysfunction.”

Deem spoke about what it takes to fight the proliferation of pornography. He said his primary goal is to “make the potential negative effects of porn common knowledge just as the potential negative effects of smoking is common knowledge today,” using scientific studies and anecdotal evidence.

Deem also highlighted the importance of mandatory age verification on pornographic websites. He recounted how he was exposed to hardcore porn at the age of eight and continued to access it regularly throughout his formative years, saying it really “screwed [him] up.”

Deem said over 60 percent of children who come across porn on the internet see it “unintentionally.”

The activist and educator is not optimistic about an age verification law in the United States, saying it could become a “political nightmare” given the First Amendment. But he believes the recent debate about Section 230 may lead to a scenario where the idea could become politically viable.

“I think it’s absolutely atrocious and we will look back on human history allowing 5-year-olds to watch violent pornography as something that we will be extremely ashamed of,” Deem said.

Reboot Nation provides people with resources like “informational and motivational” videos on its YouTube channel, along with a forum for discussion and progress updates.

