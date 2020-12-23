How pro-lifers can fight Canada’s assisted suicide agenda

December 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon van Maren is joined by Blaise Alleyne, a pro-life activist who works at the Canadian Centre for Bioethical Reform, to discuss the best way to combat and advocate against euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Alleyne believes that the main question in this debate is, “who get[s] suicide assistance and who gets suicide prevention?” He mentions how “our society wants to keep those things very different and very separate.”

Alleyne explains that a common feature in the pro-assisted suicide position is its support for “extreme ableism.” He notes that pro-euthanasia activists are masquerading their radical ideology under the guise of “a sort of false compassion.”

Alleyne pinpoints a possible reason for why many people and political parties in Canada have been pushing the assisted suicide agenda over the last few years. “There's a kind of fear of death and a fear of a loss of control over things,” he said.

He concludes the interview by calling to mind the crucially important point that, “it's always possible to find meaning and purpose, even in the face of extraordinary suffering.”

