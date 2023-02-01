How should Christians fight the culture war? Retired pastor explains

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with evangelical Christian author and retired pastor Erwin Lutzer to discuss his new book, 'No Reason to Hide: Standing for Christ in a Collapsing Culture,' and how Christians should fight the culture war begun by the left.

Lutzer makes it clear that Christians are being demonized in the United States and that they must respond to the culture war being waged against them, which were the main reasons for writing his new book.

“I looked over the cultural landscape, and I realized that the Church of Jesus Christ has some very critical decisions, and what we need to do is to think through how we’re going to handle these biblically,” he says. “Let’s remember that we did not ask for this culture war. The culture war came to us. And that’s why it can’t be avoided.”

“In the business of our work, in our education, in law, we are indeed experiencing a tremendous, heartbreaking collapse. And what we need to do is to ask ourselves, ‘How do we confront it? How do we move ahead as Christians faithfully and are willing to pay the price?'” he adds.

The challenge, Lutzer explains, is defending authentic Christianity in an era of “desire-driven theology,” critical race theory, and LGBT ideology — ideas that keep people isolated and divided.

What’s more, the left steals and repurposes Christian concepts of “compassion” and “love,” twisting them to suit their own radically secular (read: atheistic) agenda.

“We’re living in an age where absurdity and insanity no longer is an argument against anything,” Lutzer says. “When the left talks about compassion [and] equality, they are stealing from Christianity, and they are assuming the existence of God.”

“Because atheists and the radical left are created in the image of God, they have a morality. They talk about compassion and equality. They give different definitions, of course. But they do that because they are created by God. They do not do that because they are atheists or agnostics. Because out of those worldviews, no morality whatever can arise.”

For much more from Erwin Lutzer, listen to this week's episode of The Van Maran Show below. And be sure to check out his new book, No Reason to Hide: Standing for Christ in a Collapsing Culture.

