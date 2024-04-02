How the beauty of Catholicism is inspiring this Mormon composer to create music for God

S. Andrew Lloyd, who has an 'abiding love for Catholicism,' is set to debut his latest production 'Amaranthine,' saying that 'some of the most beautiful pieces of music I’ve ever heard have come from the great incubator of sorts, the Catholic Church.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A 44-year-old Mormon composer who has an “abiding love for Catholicism” has drawn on a 20th century poem written by a British Catholic mystic to create his latest production “Amaranthine.”

S. Andrew Lloyd is a highly acclaimed concert organist who has received numerous awards for his work. He currently teaches at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He is set to debut his latest creation at Carnegie Hall in New York City on April 9.

“Some of the most beautiful pieces of music I’ve ever heard have come from the great incubator of sorts, the Catholic Church,” Lloyd told Our Sunday Visitor (OSV) recently.

While not a Catholic, Lloyd has performed at Catholic churches in years past. He also has a special affinity for the work of Francis Thompson (1859-1907), who was born in Lancashire, United Kingdom.

Thompson is known for having written more than 50 poems, including “Hound of Heaven,” which describes God’s unending pursuit of the soul.

“I think that’s the implication of the poem … God is always there,” Lloyd remarked to OSV. “As a composer, I want to give my listeners and my performers an opportunity to touch the divine.”

The word “amaranthine” means a pink or red flower that never fades. It is taken from a section in Thompson’s poem.

Lloyd’s production, which was initially completed in 2022, consists of five movements. Sony Classical artist Rachel Willis-Sørensen and pianist Tamar Sanikidze will perform along with Lloyd later this month in New York.

Lloyd has also been inspired by Gregorian chant. Music “connects me to God the most in my life.” OSV reported that he has an “admiration for Catholic composers such as Claudio Monteverdi, a priest and Italian composer, and Olivier Messiaen, a French composer and organist.”

Share











