How the Christian faith of Nate Bargatze made him the undisputed king of clean comedy

Nate Bargatze, America’s top-selling comedian, has attributed his clean, family-friendly humor and career success to his strong Christian faith.

In a May 5 interview with Esquire, American stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze discussed the importance of his Christian faith and how he nourishes it during his demanding career in entertainment.

“I’m on the road so much, but when I’m here, I go [to church] as much as I can,” he said.

Bargatze said of religion, “It’s a good thing to be around. I think it makes you feel grounded.”

Unlike many celebrities, Bargatze is proud of his Christian family and frequently discusses his Christian upbringing during his shows, not to degrade his faith, but to celebrate it. While many reject their Christian upbringing in adulthood, Bargatze has fully embraced his.

As a result, Bargatze’s humour is refreshingly clean, family-friendly, and free of any sexual or crude jokes.

In a 2023 interview, he explained that as a child he “wasn’t allowed to watch anything, which I talk about in the special. And so growing up and only watching clean comedians, it was just how I was going to be. And it would feel forced if I was not.”

Bargatze joked that he feels like he “will get in trouble” and disappoint his parents if he bought into the mainstream raunchy comedy.

“I just can’t imagine cursing in front of your parents,” he said. “Still, even now, I’m 43-years-old, and I still just couldn’t do that. So that’s how I write. I think I write my comedy to — a lot of it is to make my parents laugh. I want them to be proud and be like, ‘Oh, come watch my son do comedy,’ and not be offended by it. I just don’t have that in me to want to offend someone or make someone feel bad.”

Despite, or perhaps because of his clean humor, Bargatze is one of America’s top comedians, selling more tickets than his fellow jokesmiths.

According to Esquire, Bargatze “is, quite simply, the most successful stand-up comedian working today.”

