How to gain a plenary indulgence during the 2025 Jubilee year

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) –– The Vatican has released guidance for the numerous ways in which one can obtain a plenary indulgence during the upcoming Jubilee year, running from December 24 2024, through January 6, 2026.

Announced by the Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary on May 13, the Vatican has presented the lengthy manner of ways in which indulgences can be gained in the 2025 Jubilee, for those making specific pilgrimages but also for those without such ease of travel. Accompanying the measures is Pope Francis’ message for the Jubilee year, Spes non confundit, issued May 9.

A plenary indulgence, possible to be received only once per day, is the remission of all the temporal punishment due for sins. As noted by the newly installed Papal Major Penitentiary Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, and in accord with ecclesial laws, plenary indulgences can be gained during the Jubilee by fulfilling the normal conditions:

Being “truly repentant” and complete detachment from sin.

Receiving Confession and Holy Communion

Praying for the customary intentions of the Pope, normally with an Our Father, Hail Mary or the Creed.

According to the enchiridion of indulgences, these conditions may be fulfilled “several days” before or after the specific act earning the indulgence – such as is laid out below. However, while one Confession suffices for multiple plenary indulgences, the Church notes that Holy Communion and prayers for the Pontiff must be made for each particular plenary indulgence.

The plenary indulgence may be applied to the Holy Souls in Purgatory, and the Holy See’s norms state that exceptionally two indulgences can be gained on the same day if they are applied to the Holy Souls.

Pilgrimages abroad to Rome, Holy Land

Among the most time-honored and famous Jubilee customs is making a pilgrimage to Rome, to walk through the Jubilee doors at the major Papal basilicas around the ancient city. This year is no exception. According to De Donatis, pilgrims can gain the Jubilee indulgence in Rome by visiting one of the four major papal basilicas — St. Peter’s (Vatican), St. John Lateran, St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, and St. Mary Major.

Pilgrimages can also be made in the Holy Land by making a specific visit to one of three basilicas:

the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

The Vatican’s norms state that the Jubilee indulgence can be further gained by making a pilgrimage to other ecclesial sites, such as the local cathedral or some “other church or sacred place designated by the local Ordinary.”

‘Pious visits’

Differentiated from official pilgrimages in the Holy See’s norms are “pious visits” that can be made to a variety of locations in order to earn the Jubilee indulgence. The “pious visits” are described as when an individual spends “a suitable period of time” in the church, where he will “engage in Eucharistic adoration and meditation, concluding with the Our Father, the Profession of Faith in any legitimate form, and invocations to Mary, the Mother of God.”

Chief among these sites are a number of churches around the Papal city of Rome:

Basilica of Santa Croce in Jerusalem.

Basilica of St. Lawrence at the Verano.

Basilica of St. Sebastian.

The traditional seven churches pilgrimage of Rome.

Sanctuary of Divine Love

Church of the Holy Spirit in Sassia close to the Vatican.

Church of St Paul at the Tre Fontane where he was martyred.

Any of the Roman Catacombs.

Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva.

St Brigid at Campo de’ Fiori.

Santa Maria della Vittoria,

Trinità dei Monti atop the Spanish Steps.

Basilica of St. Cecilia in Trastevere.

Basilica of St. Augustine in Campo Marzio.

A selection of Minor Papal Basilicas in Italy are also included:

In Assisi – Basilicas of St. Francis and Our Lady of the Angels.

In Padua – the Pontifical Basilicas of Our Lady of Loreto, Our Lady of Pompeii, and St. Anthony.

Furthermore, and somewhat confusingly, a pious visit to earn the Jubilee indulgence can also be gained by visiting “any minor basilica, cathedral church, co-cathedral church, Marian sanctuary, any distinguished collegiate church or sanctuary designated by the diocesan bishop or Eparchy for the benefit of the faithful, and national or international sanctuaries.”

The Vatican’s norms do not expand on how an official pilgrimage to a cathedral would technically differ from a “pious visit” to the same cathedral, though it lists such locations in both its pilgrimage and pious visit sections of the Jubilee year norms.

Alternatives to making a pilgrimage or pious visit

The Holy See’s norms also set out possibilities for gaining the indulgence without making a specific visit to any of the sites laid out above.

De Donatis writes that Catholics who, while being “truly repentant of sin” but for “serious reasons” are unable to take part in the pilgrimages or pious visits can also obtain the indulgence. They must unite themselves in spirit with those making the pilgrimage, “recite the Our Father, the Profession of Faith in any approved form, and other prayers in conformity with the objectives of the Holy Year,” and offer up their particular sufferings.

Certain “serious reasons” for not being able to make the pilgrimages but still gaining the Jubilee indulgence include “cloistered nuns and monks, but also the elderly, the sick, prisoners, and those who, through their work in hospitals or other care facilities, provide continuous service to the sick.”

In addition to this, Catholics are able to obtain the Jubilee indulgence by practicing the spiritual and temporal works of mercy. Certain ways to do this are suggested by the Vatican, including caring for the poor, sick, needy, elderly or the imprisoned.

The Holy See further suggests that one can obtain the Jubilee indulgence by fasting for one day a week from “futile distractions” such as spending time online or on digital devices.

Another more peculiar and imprecise way to gain the Jubilee indulgence is to “with a devout spirit … participate in popular missions, spiritual exercises, or formation activities on the documents of the Second Vatican Council and the Catechism of the Catholic Church, held in a church or other suitable place, according to the mind of the Holy Father.”

