How to get out of a hefty ArriveCAN ticket, as explained by a former border guard

(LifeSiteNews) – Former Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer Patrick McNulty posted a video on social media explaining how in his opinion, anyone given a steep ArriveCAN citation could fight the penalty easily in court.
Ex Border Guard Patrick McNulty describes what to do if you get a bogus $6,255 ArriveCAN ticket.
UPDATE: Already have at least 50 people to defy ArriveCAN Oct 1st at Rainbow Bridge Niagara Falls border crossing at noon if extended. Canadians lining up to say no to Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/sc8bdvyyRp
— Rowan – #TrudeauMustGo (@canmericanized) September 19, 2022
“One of the most common questions I’m being asked,” he said, “is what to do with my monetary penalty that was issued to me.”
“What do I do with this ticket – this 6500 dollar – that was issued to me, my six-year-old child, my grandma, everyone in my family who refused to download the ArriveCAN app,” he continued.
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed spectacularly at resisting the initial COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates that were imposed by the government on freedom-loving Canadians.
Most CPC MPs subserviently complied with Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party in creating a police-state where our Charter Rights were regularly violated, but now Pierre Poilievre would have us believe they have turned a corner and nothing like it will ever happen again.
How can they rebuild our trust? Well, they can start by owning up to their terrible mistakes.
SIGN: The CPC must apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID regime.
You will remember how freedom-loving Canadians were abandoned by the CPC, with Erin O'Toole calling for vaccine passports and most CPC MPs pearl-clutching about "vaccine hesitancy".
That was until the party realized how popular the Truckers' Convoy had become and got behind the movement.
It's quite possible the CPC would still be mute on vaccine mandates and lockdowns were it not for the heroic Freedom Convoy that converged on Ottawa.
Let's not forget the businesses, churches, schools and universities that were shuttered for months on end because of the COVID hysteria generated by politicians in Ottawa, and the CPC did nothing.
They did nothing when people started losing their livelihoods (with some Canadians even losing their lives to suicide) because of the government's deranged policy of locking people down.
The CPC must show they have learned a lesson from the COVID tyranny Canadians needlessly suffered and that they contributed to.
SIGN: Demand the CPC apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
In yet another reminder of how disconnected from reality the CPC were, MPs like Leslyn Lewis, Marilyn Gladu and Rosemarie Falk were omitted from their "Shadow Cabinet" in November 2021 because they dared to question the COVID shots.
Canadians must still contend with vaccine mandates in some settings and the intrusive ArriveCAN system in order to re-enter the country, while we are among the last three countries in the world to continue discriminating against unvaccinated visitors who remain barred from entering.
As Pierre Poilievre takes the reigns of the CPC, conservative voters must demand an apology from the party that abandoned them during the COVID-hysteria of the past two years.
SIGN: The CPC can rebuild trust by apologizing for capitulating to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
McNulty said that in his opinion people who are ticketed should “always, always, always select the option” to go to trial and dispute the ticket.
“Under no circumstances should you select an early resolution,” he added.
READ: 11 Canadians file lawsuit challenging mandatory use of ArriveCAN travel app
This is because if the ticket is taken to trial, “every officer that you had contact with on that day” which includes the primary and secondary inspection officers of the CBSA, along with the Public Health Agency of Canada representative, and “any other officer” present must appear in court at the same time to testify.
The “federal government did not think this through,” he said. “That is a logistical nightmare.”
Scheduling relevant CBSA workers and adjacent agency workers to arrive for the same trial on the same day is a not practical according to McNulty.
Currently, at least hundreds of tickets have been handed out, and many are fighting them personally, while legislation behind the ArriveCAN requirements is being fought in court.
In addition, the Conservative Party of Canada has publicly demanded that any fines leveled out due to non-compliance with the app be dropped or payments received be reimbursed.
The ArriveCAN software will become reportedly become voluntary at the end of the month, and the border jab mandates will de dropped.
