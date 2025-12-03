How to livestream tomorrow’s Rome Life Forum, featuring talks by warriors for life and faith

This year’s Rome Life Forum includes speakers such as Bishop Marian Eleganti, Father Dave Nix, Elizabeth Yore, Dr. Pat Castle, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — Rome Life Forum, which presents talks by distinguished warriors for the Catholic Church, the culture, and the protection of children, will begin tomorrow, December 4.

It’s not too late to purchase access to the livestream of the event, held in the Eternal City itself, here, for $25.

Rome Life Forum was created as an annual meeting to reignite the fight against anti-Christ, anti-life forces, sharpen strategy to defend the faith, life, and family, and strengthen ties with fellow crusaders for the faith and its reign in the world.

This year’s forum will feature inspiring talks from Switzerland’s heroic Bishop Marian Eleganti, traditional priest Father David Nix, children’s rights advocate Elizabeth Yore, Dr. Pat Castle, the founder of LIFE Runners, clerical victims’ advocate Rachel Mastogiacomo, and LifeSiteNews’ own Editor-in-Chief John Henry Westen, as well as anti-surrogacy crusader Frank Wright.

Bishop Eleganti, who served as the auxiliary bishop of Chur, Switzerland, from 2010 until 2021, is known by LifeSiteNews readers for his articles defending the Catholic faith from post-conciliar innovations, most recently “synodality” and the spread of LGBT ideology within the Catholic Church.

Unafraid of the critique of brother bishops in the German-speaking world, Bishop Eleganti recently joined Bishops Strickland and Schneider in public penance in reparation for the sacrilegious LGBT “pilgrimage” to St. Peter’s Basilica.

Fr. Nix is a prolific and learned teacher and apologist of the Catholic faith and a committed defender of the unborn, having been arrested in 2019 for taking part in a Red Rose Rescue of the unborn.

Elizabeth Yore is an attorney who has spent her career as a children’s advocate tackling human trafficking. She created the first missing child unit for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and consults internationally in child exploitation, human trafficking, and cyber protection matters.

Dr. Pat Castle is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and founder of LIFE Runners, an apostolate that aims to move the hearts of mothers to choose life through pro-life messaging. He had an encounter with St. Padre Pio while laboring up Pikes Peak after praying for Divine Intervention to finish the race.

Rachel Mastrogiacomo is a clerical victims advocate, author, and satanic ritual abuse survivor, who has just published her book The Devil in Rome, in which she recounts her survival of abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest and explains why it is important to remain a Catholic despite the abuse crisis.

John-Henry Westen, champion of the Catholic faith, life, and the family, is both the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of LifeSiteNews and the founder of Rome Life Forum. LifeSite contributor Frank Wright, who supports Westen’s mission through articles and his show “Frankly,” will also be joining this year’s Rome Life Forum.

View the event virtually for $25 on the Rome Life Forum site. Click “Book Now,” then “Purchase Live Steam” and click “register.”

Once again, the Rome Life Forum will be held in the four-star A.Roma Lifestyle Hotel, a stone’s throw from the tranquil parks around the Villa Giacolense and a short taxi ride to Rome’s historic center. For more information about this year’s event, held in December for the first time, please check out our detailed Rome Life Forum website.

