How to make a Spiritual Communion when Mass is banned because of coronavirus

March 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – If you are unable to attend Mass because of measures taken by your diocese to halt the spread of the coronavirus or are otherwise homebound, consider making an act of Spiritual Communion.

Saints down through the ages have recommended this simple practice.

“If we are deprived of Sacramental Communion, let us replace it, as far as we can, by spiritual communion, which we can make every moment; for we ought to have always a burning desire to receive the good God,” said St. Jean-Marie Vianney.

“Communion is to the soul like blowing a fire that is beginning to go out, but that has still plenty of hot embers; we blow, and the fire burns again,” he continued. “After the reception of the Sacraments, when we feel ourselves slacken in the love of God, let us have recourse at once to spiritual communion. When we cannot go to the church, let us turn towards the tabernacle; no wall cannot separate us from the good God.”

St. Thomas Aquinas described Spiritual Communion as “an ardent desire to receive Jesus in the Holy Sacrament and a loving embrace as though we had already received Him.”

“What a source of grace there is in spiritual Communion!” declared St. Josemaría Escrivá. “Practise it frequently and you'll have more presence of God and closer union with him in your life.”

“When you do not receive communion and you do not attend Mass, you can make a spiritual communion, which is a most beneficial practice,” wrote St. Teresa of Jesus, “by it the love of God will be greatly impressed on you.”

Act of Spiritual Communion Prayer: