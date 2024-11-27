How to raise pro-life children in a pro-abortion society

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Maaike Rosendal of the Canadian Centre for Bio-ethical Reform to discuss a new book she co-authored with Jonathon's wife titled 'A Mom's Guide to Raising Pro-Life Kids.'

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with a colleague from the Canadian Center for Bio-ethical Reform (CCBR), Maaike Rosendal, about the major themes in her new book A Mom’s Guide to Raising Pro-Life Kids, which she co-wrote with Jonathon’s wife, Charmaine Van Maren.

After briefly discussing why Rosendal decided to write the book and who it’s primarily written for, Jonathon asked her why a book like this is important today, noting that children are absorbing pro-abortion propaganda through osmosis of the current culture.

Rosendal agreed, emphasizing that while some parents might ask why we need a book that discusses these issues when they grew up in pro-life households and maintained those views, it’s still important because children are now exposed to the culture of death everywhere they turn.

“Our children now, by default, are going to get pro-choice messaging all around them. Whether that’s something as simple as going to the grocery store or through the media, if they are using or consuming any social media, they will get pro-choice messaging there. We get it in politics, we get it in entertainment, and so we need to give our children the opposite, or they will be receiving pro-abortion and pro-choice messaging from the culture around them,” Rosendal said.

She added that research shows that children who grow up in a pro-life home don’t necessarily adopt those values themselves, because parents don’t discuss the issue and just assume their children will adopt these values.

“Especially when someone finds themselves in a crisis, in a situation where they’re experiencing an unwanted pregnancy and that’s considered shameful, or it’s not clear that the parents will support them and be loving and welcome that baby as well, there’s pressure to have an abortion and to deal with that problem in that way,” Rosendal said.

Jonathon then asked Rosendal about the danger of children who are raised in a pro-life family becoming pro-abortion while attending university.

Rosendal highlighted that these institutions have a massive liberal and pro-abortion bias, and research shows that often the more education someone gets, the more pro-abortion they become. Parents need to prepare their children for that experience.

“If our children are not going to public schools while they are young if they go on to any other kinds of learning, they will definitely be in an environment where the pro-choice worldview is the default one. And it’s presented as the one that’s more compassionate, presented as the one that has more research to back it up, and so we need to prepare our children for that,” she said.

To hear more from Maaike Rosendal about her new book, tune in to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show. Click here to purchase A Mom’s Guide to Raising Pro-Life Kids.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Share











