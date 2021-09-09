Readers have been asking what they can practically do or who they can turn to for help on this disturbing situation. In response, LifeSite has compiled information and links to organizations and legal resources to help Canadians resist vaccine mandates with a full understanding of their options.

(LifeSiteNews) — Note: Please read the resources carefully before acting on any of them.

We have made this document available to download as a PDF here — How to resist COVID jab mandates in Canada — a comprehensive guide

Also, this is intended to be an open document that will be added to should we find or are advised of additional resources. If you have such information, whether it is for general use, or pertains to a specific profession, trade or group, please contact us here, and we will review and add to the list when confirmed.

Because of COVID vaccination mandates, numerous Canadians have become very concerned about losing freedoms, careers, jobs, education and more. Readers have been asking what they can practically do or who they can turn to for help on this disturbing situation.

In response, LifeSite has compiled information and links to organizations and legal resources to help Canadians resist vaccine mandates with a full understanding of their options.

It should also be noted that the Canadian situation is not the same as the American; we operate under different legal frameworks, thus it is important to utilize resources specific to your locale. Canadian provinces act differently than American states, and the different countries have different levels of application of authority from a federal level.

In some cases, unions are helping employees assert their rights, which is great, and if you have this option, then that is something to consider. In other cases, there is no express legal protection offered by a professional association, therefore a different approach is necessary.

It should provide Canadians with hope, however, that the question of mandated vaccination has come up before in various institutions, and Canadians have happily been validated in their rights. The COVID situation is unprecedented and of a massive scale, however the Law is still the Law. Know your rights and assert them boldly.

We are not advocating for any particular legal position but are instead offering a comprehensive resource of information that should prove to be helpful.

Religious and conscience objections

Different institutions are more or less rigorous about what constitute grounds for religious exemption. For example, Niagara University requires a simple statement of religious belief, other organizations may operate similarly. Some organizations, however, ask for a signature from a recognized cleric, which is of course more involved and would require direct participation from a willing cleric.

Anecdotally, some of our journalists have heard from people that employers have been less willing to accept religious exemptions. Schools have been generally more willing, with virtually every school with a mandate in place having specific information for religious exemptions.

Religious and conscience exemptions are not the only route you can take, thus we recommend considering what is likely the most effective option for you after you have consulted the breadth of information available.

Liberty Coalition Canada

Liberty Coalition Canada is an organization that arms Canadians “with timely information, useful tools, and a supportive community, helping return the peace of ordered and protected liberty.”

They have organized the End the Lockdowns Caucus, for politicians, and Professionals Against Lockdowns.

Liberty Coalition also advocates for children #SaveOurYouth, and has produced a letter for church leaders to sign called The Church Must Gather.

They have recently produced an Open Letter to Canadian Universities and Colleges mandating COVID Vaccines.

Finally, they provide information on How to Resist Vaccination Coercion. Their resource provides guidance for Christians to assert their rights under the legal framework of Canada, for both employees and students of educational institutions.

The documents have been written in conjunction with lawyer James Kitchen, who is the Chief Litigator of LCC.

They instruct all who attempt to use their resources to record any instances of discrimination and to send them to [email protected].

Bishop Athanasius Schneider’s Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima

Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan has decided to provide affidavits certifying membership in the Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima.

The Confraternity is opposed to abortion-tainted vaccines as a deeply religious held belief. The certificates are personalized with the name of each member and bear his signature.

Any member is able to take that certificate along with a personal statement to his/her place of employment.

Since bishops and the Pope voiced their support for the vaccine, it is helpful to have a Catholic prelate give an exemption option for Catholics.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1067348 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Asserting Constitutional rights

It is the opinion of some constitutional experts that the vaccination mandates being proposed are technically illegal, and therefore cannot be imposed. While an employer may make things difficult, or seek to intimidate, they do not have the power to force you to be vaccinated. If they terminate your employment due to your resistance to a vaccination mandate, it is the opinion of various constitutional lawyers that this would constitute “wrongful dismissal.”

Constitutional Rights Centre Inc.

It is the opinion of the CRC, that mandated vaccines in the workplace are illegal, and do not have to be honoured. Lawyer Rocco Galati explains in detail in this video .

In addition, the CRC is working in conjunction with Action4Canada and other plaintiffs in a comprehensive challenge to COVID Measures in British Columbia.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

The JCCF has put together a useful booklet that can be shared with employers to explain the reality of mandatory vaccination stipulations under Canadian law. It is possible that an employer is willing to be educated on the legal reality, if anything, for their own liability.

Action4Canada

Action4Canada, which is working with Rocco Galati, has produced an Employee Vaccine Notice of Liability that can be served to your employer if they mandate a vaccine.

The intent of the Liability Notice is to inform employers that they are acting illegally and would thus be held accountable for any financial harm done to a person if he was dismissed from employment for resisting coercion to take a vaccine.

The organization gives the following instructions on how to use the document:

Print the Notice of Liability (link in blue above)

Fill in the name of the person you are sending it to, owner and/or management (one notice per person), at the top and then fill in your name and your signature at the bottom (you do not need to get your employer to sign it).

Keep a photocopy of the Notice for your records

Then either personally give the signed copy to your employer/owner/manager in person or you can send it by mail.

It is recommended that you video-record the exchange when done in person and use registered mail if sending by post so that you have proof of them having received it.

Liberty Coalition Canada’s resources also provide information on how to assert constitutional rights, along with the aspect of religious belief.

Letter to Employers Requiring Vaccination as a Pre-Condition for Employment

There is a letter that has circulated throughout liberty-minded groups who have fought COVID tyranny. It is based on similar principles to the Liability Notice from Action4Canada, and forces the company mandating a vaccine to take responsibility.

It is the opinion of the authors of the letter that having a detailed correspondence set in legal terms with an employer will help an employee to make a legal case if dismissed wrongfully. Some employers are committed to the vaccine ideology, whereas some are not. This letter may provide the employer with sufficient information for them to decide to exempt you from any vaccine mandates.

Rise Up Durham

Rise Up Durham is an anti-lockdown group from the Oshawa area. They have consistently advocated for the rights of Canadians throughout the pandemic. They have shared a resource that is like the Liability Notice and the Letter to Employers. It is attested that this method is effective, and that by putting forth the following questions, the employee is NOT refusing the mandate, but instead putting the onus on the employer to submit themselves to a level of liability that they cannot.

Send the following via official correspondence, directing it to the administration and HR department:

I write with regard to the matter of covid vaccine mandates and my desire to be fully informed and appraised of ALL facts before going ahead. I’d be most grateful if you could please provide the following information, in accordance with statutory legal requirements:

1. Can you please advise me of the approved legal status of any vaccine and if it is experimental?

2. Can you please provide details and assurances that the vaccine has been fully, independently and rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of those tests?

3. Can you please advise of the full list of contents of the vaccine I am to receive and if any are toxic to the body?

4. Can you please fully advise of all the adverse reactions associated with this vaccine since its introduction?

5. Can you please confirm that the vaccine you are advocating is NOT ‘experimental mRNA gene altering therapy’?

6. Can you please confirm that I will not be under any duress from yourselves as my employers, in compliance with the Nuremberg Code?

7. Can you please advise me of the likely risk of fatality, should I be unfortunate to contract

Covid 19 and the likelihood of recovery?



Once I have received the above information in full and I am satisfied that there is NO threat to my health, I will be happy to accept your offer to receive the treatment, but with certain conditions – namely that:

1. You confirm that I will suffer no harm.

2. Following acceptance of this, the offer must be signed by a fully qualified doctor who will take full legal and financial responsibility for any injuries occurring to myself, and/or from any interactions by authorized personnel regarding these procedures.

3. In the event that I should have to decline the offer of vaccination, please confirm that it will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination as a result.

I would also advise that my inalienable rights are reserved.

Vaccine rights and information

Vaccine Choice Canada has long been an advocate for Canadians to make informed decisions about vaccinations. They have also provided resources over the years regarding the legal framework of mandated vaccinations and how to obtain exemptions.

It is happy to note that many Canadians have fought for their rights to be exempt from vaccination mandates long before the current framework, thus the legal precedent is there. It might be useful to provide an employer with information about vaccination exemptions in general, as this should pique an astute legal mind to recognize the dangers in transgressing established legal norms.

They now provide information about your right to resist a mandatory COVID vaccination. The resource includes facts about the vaccine, a position paper about injuries and compensation, and they also recommend the Liability Notice from Action4Canada.

Children’s Health Defence Canada

Children’s Health Defence Canada is the Canadian chapter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s organization that seeks to protect children from undue harm.

Their website provides significant information for College and University students regarding mandated vaccinations, including a list of schools they have submitted legal notices to regarding vaccine mandates. The site also provides pertinent legal information for Canadians to defend themselves with.

CHD Canada also provides a Liability Notice form that can be used for education and professional settings.

Canadian medical organizations: Doctors and Nurses

The Canadian Covid Care Alliance

According to their website The Canadian Covid Care Alliance is an “alliance of independent Canadian doctors, scientists and health care practitioners, committed to providing top-quality and balanced evidence-based information to the Canadian public about COVID-19 so that hospitalizations can be reduced, lives saved, and our country safely restored as quickly as possible.”

They advocate for alternative treatments, like Ivermectin and provide guidance for people with concerns about how to safely treat COVID.

Information for students in post-secondary, as well as information for parents about the risks of the vaccine for children.

They have also produced a detailed document that can be used to learn and educate about the COVID vaccine mandates.

In addition, there is a detailed but short video that explains the ethical problems with mandatory vaccination. The presenter is Dr. Julie Ponesse, who was recently fired for her stance against mandatory vaccinations for students and faculty.

Many people have bosses and administrations at their place of work who are open to conversations and not unreasonable. It might be useful, if you think it wise, to share the video by Dr. Ponesse with an administration that is willing to listen. This is most likely to be effective in small-medium businesses where negotiations of good-will take place between boss and employee.

Canadian Frontline Nurses

Canadian Frontline Nurses has a mission to advocate for medical freedom, and to unite nurses, educate the public and bring ethics back into healthcare. They have a vision of a restoration of freedoms and rights as Canadian citizens and by reinstating the four ethical principles of autonomy, beneficence, nonmaleficence, and justice within nursing.

Medical mandates for nurses are normally handled within the profession by unions. Nurses in Ontario have won cases before against mandates for flu shots, for example. However, in those cases there was a push from a significant group of nurses and their unions. The situation is different today, as nursing is deeply divided – along with the rest of society – over the current narrative. Therefore, it is imperative that nurses who are against a mandatory jab unite with like-minded fellow travelers.

This will help nurses to know their rights, and which avenues they can take to continue working in their profession as it stands.

First Responders

Like nurses, First Responders (Police, Firefighters, Paramedics) work in associations who handle issues pertaining to their rights. However, there is discord between administration and staff in some cases, as was seen in Toronto with police services.

We are compiling information about Firefighters who are resisting the mandates, and will provide insight when we publish that information.

In the event that your union is not overly willing to help you, it is helpful to know that there are other unions which are. And, providing information to union leaders is useful when asserting your rights.

Police on Guard for Thee is an organization of retired and active-duty officers that can offer support to police personnel during this time. They are fighting for the rights of officers to uphold constitutional norms, so that officers do not have to participate in tyranny. If your union is unhelpful, they would be a good organization to reach out to.

Canadian Military

It does not seem that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have mandated vaccines without exemptions. For example, the official website of the CAF says: “CAF members may require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to operate in certain high-risk environments or with vulnerable populations.” (emphasis added)

But if the CAF were to make vaccinations mandatory without exception, then there would be no question about whether unvaccinated members were allowed in a high-risk setting. If all were vaccinated, then there would be no such distinction to be drawn in such a setting.

Furthermore, on another CAF page, the following question and response is posted: “What will be the career ramifications for any CAF member who refuses the COVID-19 vaccine? In light of the announcement made Friday, August 13, 2021, the Government of Canada intends to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal public service employees and Canadian Armed Forces members. As further details unfold, they will be communicated to all Defence Team members.”

So, there is no specific answer about what would happen to a CAF member who refuses the vaccine, and the CAF makes it clear that the federal government “intends to require” vaccines. It is vague, but it seems that there are ways for CAF members to avoid the jab – and it seems that the military administration is aware of this reality.

We have made this document available to download as a PDF here — How to resist COVID jab mandates in Canada — a comprehensive guide

Share











