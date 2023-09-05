How to write letters to Father Fidelis while he’s in jail for locking a Planned Parenthood entrance

(LifeSiteNews) — Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, who is in jail for locking the front gates of a Planned Parenthood in New York last year, has been moved to a different location to carry out his six-month sentence.

Although he remains behind bars for the time being, pro-lifers are still able to support him through prayers and written letters. Letters — preferably typed — are to “be addressed to Christopher Moscinski because the federal government hates Catholics and does not respect religious names,” sidewalk counselor Bernadette Patel explained to LifeSiteNews.

The following name and address should be copied directly to have the letter delivered to the priest:

Christopher Moscinski 24244-510

MDC Brooklyn

Metropolitan Detention Center

P.O. Box 329002

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Patel also noted her “prayer cards and photos are not permitted” and “only messages that can be printed.”

Moscinski was moved after serving a 90-day sentence in Nassau County Jail “for a Red Rose [Rescue] that he did with Laura Gies and John Hinshaw,” Patel told LifeSiteNews via email. His sentence ended August 25, after which he was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to serve his six-month sentence for a single-handed “lock and block” he conducted on July 7, 2022 at a Planned Parenthood facility in Hempstead, New York.

While the priest is frequently involved in Red Rose Rescues, a form of pro-life activism in which volunteers enter the waiting room of abortion centers in a final attempt to persuade women to choose life for their babies, the incident for which he is currently serving was not affiliated with the Red Rose Rescue organization. Moscinski acted alone when he used locks to physically block the entrance of Planned Parenthood.

He was found guilty of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act in January 2023 and sentenced the following June.

“This priest risked so much to save the lives of the unborn and assist their mothers,” Patel told LifeSiteNews, encouraging pro-lifers to support him from a distance. “Now the federal government has stripped him of the opportunity to say Mass, pray in Adoration, and be with his family.”

“Please send him words of encouragement as he faces this government persecution. Let him know how much his sacrifice means to you and how inspiring it is. Prison can be very lonely, and it is hard for him to connect with people being a priest. Most of the people in prison do not share the same values or bring up topics of conversation that are not the most sanctifying, so it compounds the loneliness in prison.”

Patel also shared “some tips” for what to send Moscinski, including propers for the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), other prayers such as devotionals and “traditional reparations to the Sacred Heart.” Puzzles and news articles — which must be copied and pasted onto a Word document as the prison “will not allow you to print a page from a news source”—as well as anything related to chess, J.R.R. Tolkien and integralist philosophy are recommended as some of his preferred topics.

“Most importantly, please pray for Fr. Fidelis and his family,” Patel emphasized. “We are all one body of Christ and when one member suffers, all of us suffers. Please offer up a special prayer for his mother, who is taking this very hard.”

