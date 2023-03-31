News

How to write letters to pro-life prisoners of conscience jailed for Red Rose Rescue

Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR,  Matthew Connolly, Dr. Monica Miller, and Laura Gies will be in Oakland County Jail for sentences ranging from 45 to 90 days.
From left to right: Dr. Monica Miller, Matthew Connolly, Father Fidelis Moscinski, and Laura GiesOakland County Sheriff's Office / screenshot

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life activists Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR,  Matthew Connolly, Dr. Monica Miller, and Laura Gies are currently locked in Oakland County Jail for “trespassing” into an abortion facility trying to convince the mothers inside to choose life for their babies.

The Red Rose Rescuers will serve sentences ranging from 45 to 90 days (some were sentenced to more days, but their sentences will be served concurrently).

There are three ways readers can send the incarcerated pro-lifers mail: via standard U.S. postal mail, legal/business mail, and electronically. It is also possible to donate to inmates’ commissary accounts so they can purchase soap, toothpaste, food, and other essentials while incarcerated.

Standard U.S. mail

Letters, photos, postcards, and greeting cards can be sent to the inmates through the prison’s mail vendor, Smart Communications. Do not sent mail directly to the Oakland County Jail! Please make sure the inmate’s name and inmate’s number are clearly printed on the envelope or postcard. Note that Father Fidelis’s legal name is Christopher Moscinski and mail to him must be addressed as such.

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
MATTHEW CONNOLLY –  #0423593
PO BOX 9103
SEMINOLE, FL  33775-9103

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
CHRISTOPHER MOSCINSKI – #0443918 
PO BOX 9103
SEMINOLE, FL  33775-9103

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
MONICA MILLER – #0423109
PO BOX 9103
SEMINOLE, FL  33775-9103

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
LAURA GIES – #0443915 
PO BOX 9103
SEMINOLE, FL  33775-9103

Legal/business mail

To send attorney correspondence, court documents, bank statements, magazines, and newspapers, use the following addresses. Packages of any kind, including food, are not accepted. Large or overly heavy books (2 lbs or greater) are also not accepted.

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
MATTHEW CONNOLLY –  #0423593
PO BOX 436017 
PONTIAC, MI  48343

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
CHRISTOPHER MOSCINSKI – #0443918
PO BOX 436017 
PONTIAC, MI  48343

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
MONICA MILLER – #0423109
PO BOX 436017 
PONTIAC, MI  48343

OAKLAND COUNTY JAIL
LAURA GIES – #0443915
PO BOX 436017 
PONTIAC, MI  48343

Email

Go to www.smartinmate.com, sign up for an account, and make a minimum deposit of $5.00 and a one-time $1.50 set up fee. Users can then send e-mails to inmates for 50 cents each, and $1.00 per photo. Every Saturday each week, users can send two e-mails for free.

Donate to commissary accounts

Use www.smartinmate.com. Search using inmates’ name and the facility name (Oakland County Jail). Donate securely following given prompts. Inmates are able to use money in their commissary accounts to purchase necessities like soap, food, and toothpaste.

