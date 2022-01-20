‘Go home and die’: Howard Stern says the unvaccinated should not receive hospital care in unhinged rant

Stern earlier delivered a profanity-laced diatribe against tennis star Novak Djokovic who has fought with Australia over his decision to not get jabbed.

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Sirius XM host Howard Stern has once again gone on a rant against people who have chosen not to take the abortion-tainted COVID jabs.

This time, the 68-year-old Stern said the “unvaccinated” should not be allowed access to hospitals and should be left to die.

“Now if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you,” Howard Stern said on his show Wednesday. “You’re going to go home and die.”

Stern made the comments after a caller asked him “What would you think about just letting the pandemic run wild and move through the unvaccinated?”

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” the shock jock radio host said.

Stern said he has taken the jabs three times.

“I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day I had a little bit of a headache,” he stated

COVID shots are not a cure-all for preventing hospitalization for the virus, as Stern and his co-hosts admitted.

Most patients in Ontario hospitals because of COVID were “fully vaccinated” according to data available through Jan. 7. The same holds true for Alberta and Quebec.

And taking the COVID shots could land someone in the hospital, too.

There have been “a total of 20,244 reports of deaths” post-COVID shots reported to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from December 2020 to December 2021.

VAERS has received reports of “155,506 reports of serious injuries,” including death. Meanwhile, many Catholics and other Christians are choosing not to take the current COVID inoculations because cell-lines derived from aborted babies were used in their development or testing. This was not true of the polio vaccine to which Stern alludes in his show. The long-term side effects from taking COVID-19 vaccines is not yet known.

Ranting about other people’s vaccination choices

It’s not the first time Stern has used his platform to complain about people who won’t get jabbed.

He had a profanity-laced diatribe against tennis star Novak Djokovic who has fought with Australia over his decision to not get jabbed.

“What a f — ing a—hole,” Stern said on his show several weeks ago.

“The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine, and he’s running around … They should throw him right the f— out of tennis.”

Stern also complained that people who choose not to get jabbed are preventing him from playing chess with his friends. It also interferes with his photography hobby, he claimed, although this is an activity that can be done alone and poses no extra risk of contracting COVID. Also, if the jabs work, it’s unclear why other people not getting jabbed prevents Stern from living his life as normal.

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? F — ’em. F —their freedom. I want my freedom to live,” Stern said in September.

“I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bull —.“

He said in September too that the “unvaccinated” should not receive medical care. “If you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated and you got Covid, you don’t get into a hospital.'”

