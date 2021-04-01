HR 1 poses radical threats to the American republic

CONTACT YOUR US SENATORS: Tell them to protect election integrity and oppose H.R. 1! Click to contact your Senators, now.

April 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — H.R. 1, called the “For the People Act” by Democrats, and the “Corrupt Politicians Act” by others, poses radical threats to the American republic. The bill would ban state voter ID requirements, institutionalize mass mail-in voting, and mandate automatic voter registration of minors, among other things.

House Democrats passed the legislation earlier this month without a single Republican vote.

“This bill is not designed to protect the right to vote,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has said. “Instead, it’s a dangerous and brazenly partisan power grab designed by the Democrats to corruptly turn their current razor-thin majority into a much larger and permanent majority so they can enact the Green New Deal and other items on their deeply unpopular progressive wish list.”

Democrats have championed H.R. 1 and looser voting laws even as state and local officials across the U.S. have announced hundreds of election fraud charges in recent weeks, including 150 in Texas last month. Courts also repeatedly have found that Democrats’ notorious election rule changes in 2020 broke the law in key states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Among the radical threats posed by H.R. 1 are the following:

Institutionalize mail-in-voting in all states and prohibit states from requiring that voters “provide any form of identification as a condition of obtaining an absentee ballot.” Anyone who applies to vote by mail once would have to be considered to have applied to do so for future elections.

Eliminate photo ID requirements, forcing states to a substitute ID with a “sworn written statement.” The bill suggests that photo ID laws are “systemic racism.”

Re-enfranchise felons, including domestic terrorists and sexual predators. H.R. 1 would open the door to denying federal funding for states that refuse to comply.

Mandate unrestricted ballot harvesting, with voters allowed “to designate any person to return a voted and sealed absentee ballot.” States would be barred from limiting how many ballots a ballot harvester can return.

Require states to automatically register minors, without signature requirement. H.R. 1 also would shield illegal immigrants from prosecution if they are automatically registered to vote, including those who refused to clarify their citizenship. Studies show that Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of illegal immigrants, many of them protected by Democrats, vote in U.S. elections and swing battleground states for the Democratic Party.

Allow Congress to usurp states’ authority over congressional district drawing and sets up “independent” re-districting commissions, which are often highly partisan and Democrat-run. The U.S. Constitution is widely recognized as granting state legislatures the right to determine congressional districts.

Effectively prohibit removal of ineligible voters from voter rolls and limits states’ ability to “cross-check” voters with other states. In Pennsylvania, for example, an official audit found over 50,000 “potential inaccuracies” in voting records, with thousands of dead voters possibly still on the rolls. H.R. 1 would make purging those inaccuracies and securing swing state elections virtually impossible.

Provide matching funds for up to 600% of donations sent to federal candidates through a new taxpayer-funded voucher program.

Financially incentivize colleges and universities to register as many students as possible, promising additional grant money for schools that “have demonstrated excellence in registering students to vote.”

H.R. 1 also would force states to adopt “curbside voting,” ballot drop-boxes, same-day voter registration, and ballot deadlines ten days after Election Day.

LifeSiteNews has launched a new nationwide campaign against H.R. 1.

CONTACT YOUR US SENATORS: Tell them to protect election integrity and oppose H.R. 1! Click to contact your Senators, now.

“The American people recognize that the 2020 election cycle was mired in fraud, voting irregularities, and unconstitutional government intervention, but if Joe Biden and the radical left have their way, there may never be a truly fair election in America again,” LifeSite’s campaign statement reads. “That’s why we must act NOW, and implore our U.S. Senators to vote against this dangerous legislation when it comes before them for a vote.”

Democrats claim justification for this unmitigated “power grab” based on a dubious reading of the Constitution, whereby Congress allegedly has “broad authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of congressional elections.” The U.S. Constitution, in fact, gives states the primary role to craft election law, leaving Congress the ability to “make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing [sic] Senators.”

“The Act would invert that constitutional structure, commandeer state resources, confuse and muddle elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance,” the attorney generals of 20 states wrote in a petition to Congress this month.