HR recruiter under fire for viral video saying she ‘hates’ and discriminates against ‘freedom fighters’

' ... if you need a job, you might not get one, if you want to keep a job, you might not get to do that ... ' the HR recruiter said about those she disagrees with politically.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian human resources recruiter is facing backlash after posting a profanity-laced video to social media bragging about how she and others in HR discriminate against “freedom fighters.”

In the video that went “viral” on social media this week, the woman explained to the viewer that she – and the rest of her industry – hates “freedom fighters,” making particular reference to those who supported and attended the anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa earlier this year.

This is the President of Hellpic.twitter.com/7RN1cZZPbE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 6, 2022

She informed the viewers that “recruiters are watching. HR is watching. Everywhere. And we hate you. We hate you so much,” the recruiter brags about how she prevents those who post pro-freedom statements on social media from getting jobs and keeping the jobs they currently have.

“If you’re looking for a job, or maybe trying to keep a job, maybe, just maybe, think about what you’re putting on social media,” the recruiter said in the video. “Again, ‘freedom fighters’ … recruiters, like the majority of Canada, don’t agree with you.”

“Do you know what that means? Do you have any guesses? Any guesses? It means if you need a job, you might not get one, if you want to keep a job, you might not get to do that,” she added.

In the concluding part of the video, the recruiter goes on to mock pro-freedom Canadians by mentioning that they have “families to feed” and sarcastically says that their children must be “so proud of you.”

“F*** yourself, f***, f***, f*** yourself,” ends the recruiter, jokingly blowing a kiss into the camera.

In response to the controversial video, the Human Resource Professionals Association (HRPA) put out a statement on social media addressing the situation.

“HRPA is aware of this video post by one of its regulated members and does not condone or endorse in any way the statements made about HR practice therein. Further, HRPA is reviewing this matter to determine if there has been a breach of its Rules of Professional Conduct,” the association stated.

Prominent social media users from around the world also jumped in to share their thoughts on the video.

“This is the President of Hell,” American journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

“Oh, Canada. And she has a job,” Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson lamented.

h, Canada. And she has a job. https://t.co/cMhEe4tbJs — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 6, 2022

Share











