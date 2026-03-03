Huckabee contradicts Christ regarding Abraham’s descendants in Tucker interview: theologian

‘Jesus said you cannot be true descendants of Abraham if you reject him: 'If you were Abraham’s children you would do what Abraham did,” Dr. Matthew Tsakanikas explained.

(LifeSiteNews) — During his viral interview with Tucker Carlson last month, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee contradicted both Jesus Christ and St. Paul in his attempts to explain his heretical Christian Zionist doctrines, according to the judgment of Christendom College theology professor Dr. Matthew Tsakanikas.

Carlson was probing the former governor of Arkansas on defining precisely the supposed “biblical right” of some self-identified Jews to the lands of the Levant by unpacking his interpretation of Genesis 15:18. This verse defines the lands promised to Abraham’s descendants to be from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates River in Iraq.

After Huckabee remained consistent to his religious beliefs by asserting “it would be fine” if Israel expanded to this enormous territory, sparking a diplomatic firestorm, Carlson continued by pressing on who exactly the descendants of Abram are that still enjoy the supposed divine right to this land.

Drawing explicitly from this same passage, Huckabee affirmed it applies to the descendants of Abraham to which Carlson proposed simple DNA tests to confirm who is native to the region and thus has this supposed “right to real estate” in the Middle East. He argued that, for example, there is no evidence Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ancestors ever lived in the Middle East with his father being born Benzion Mileikowsky in Poland and his mother’s family originating from Lithuania.

Christians ‘spiritual descendants of Abraham’

To counter this general objection, Huckabee proposed “but if they are the spiritual descendants of Abraham, and they’ve now decided that they’re converting to Judaism” then they would have a right to immigrate to Israel.

In response to this phrase, Tsakanikas told LifeSiteNews that “(b)y claiming modern converts to Judaism are made spiritual descendants of Abraham, Huckabee contradicted Jesus in John’s Gospel, Chapter 8.”

“Jesus said you cannot be true descendants of Abraham if you reject him: ‘If you were Abraham’s children you would do what Abraham did … Abraham rejoiced to see my day; he saw it and rejoiced’ (Jn 8:39,56),” the theology professor observed. “In between these passages, Jesus is clear that those who rejoice at his elimination have the devil as their father (Jn 8:44-47).”

In fact, Tsakanikas pointed out that the authentic children of Abraham are those who accept Jesus Christ, and biological ancestry in this regard is of no avail.

“Saint Paul was clear: ‘not all are children of Abraham because they are his descendants (according to the flesh) … (because) it is not the children of the flesh who are the children of God, but the children of the promise’ (Rom 9:7-8).”

“Paul clearly shows Christians to be the true spiritual descendants of Abraham and not those who reject Jesus,” confirmed Tsakanikas, who earned his Sacrae Theologiae Doctor at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.

READ: Two simple Scripture passages demonstrate that the Church is the true Israel

Church is ‘the Israel of God’

Though earlier in the interview with Carlson, Huckabee pronounced his own “adherence to the scripture” and his “belief that the Bible — all of it, not part of it, but all of it — is the word of the Living God,” the theologian highlighted his inconsistency with the New Testament.

“If anything, Christians would have more right to biblical lands promised to Abraham than Jewish converts according to Huckabee’s stated Christian Zionism,” he said. “Huckabee is a false teacher by contradicting Saint Paul and worse, contradicting Jesus and the Gospel.”

“In no way can a Christian accept that converts to Judaism have a divine right to biblical lands,” he affirmed.

“Land issues are now a matter of natural and human laws, not old promises that Christ has reformed,” Tsakanikas explained.

“Christians don’t even accept that Jews according to the flesh have a sole divine right to former biblical lands because Jesus has ‘reformed’ (Heb 9:10) all things, race is no longer a factor in the New Covenant, Jesus fulfilled all things and gave ‘better promises’ (Heb 8:6), and the Church is the Israel of God (Gal 6:16 & Lumen Gentium 9.3),” the professor concluded.

Just war doctrine: Catholics must oppose war on Iran as they oppose abortion

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and ordained Southern Baptist minister, explicitly espouses the destructive ideology and heresy of Christian Zionism, which misconstrues sacred scripture as demanding Jewish control of Middle East lands, serving to fuel ethnic cleansing and genocide in Palestine over the last several decades.

In this regard, Catholics have always understood that due to the old covenant being completely fulfilled in Jesus Christ, the Church itself — the Mystical Body of Christ — is the reconstituted, elevated and fulfilled Kingdom of Israel until the end of time.

Moreover, the grave effects of this Zionist heresy now reportedly include the U.S. and Israeli initiation of war with Iran that commenced on Saturday and includes the killing of over 150 young girl students.

According to reports from a religious freedom group, religious Zionist commanders across 50 military installations have enthusiastically pronounced to their subordinates that this war is “biblically sanctioned.”

To the contrary, according to Catholic philosopher Edward Feser, the Church’s just war doctrine requires “that war cannot be entered into without a concrete and realistic plan to make sure what follows is not even worse.” And since it has been admitted that this is not the case, “No Catholic can support such recklessness any more than he can support abortion or euthanasia.”

