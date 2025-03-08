HUD Secretary leads prayer at LA homeless center before touring the city’s wildfire damage

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner visited a faith-based homelessness and recovery center in Los Angeles, where he led a worship session and prayed for 'transformation in the lives of everyone who comes through the doors of this godly place.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner, who was in Los Angeles to survey the city’s devastating wildfire damage, took time to visit a faith-based homelessness and recovery organization where he led a worship session, boldly praying for “transformation in the lives of everyone who comes through the doors of this godly place.”

“I pray, Father God, in the days ahead, that you would do exceedingly abundantly above all that we can ask for according to your power in Christ Jesus,” Turner said with head bowed. “Lord, we believe you, we trust You, we declare it in Jesus’ Name, because your word is true, and it is the final authority in our life.”

Turner was joined at the Los Angeles Dream Center by Christian musician and social influencer Sean Feucht, who then led the group in song.

Feucht described the moment as a “powerful time of prayer and worship.”

Feucht’s post “underscored the significance of the gathering, reflecting a shared belief that Jesus alone holds the key to healing and restoring the nation,” Thrive News’ RJ Sanders noted.

Powerful time of prayer and worship at the LA Dream center with the recovery program and HUD Secretary Scott Turner. 🙏🏽🇺🇸🔥 @SecretaryTurner @LADreamCenter pic.twitter.com/VJH069tpt0 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 6, 2025

One week before, President Donald Trump asked Turner to open his administration’s first cabinet meeting with a prayer.

A video of Turner standing behind President Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — all with heads bowed in prayer — has since been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

Giving the opening prayer at President Trump’s first cabinet meeting was the honor of a lifetime. Thank you, @POTUS, for trusting me to lead @HUDgov and for giving me the opportunity to lift up Americans across the country.pic.twitter.com/bM5YyqEIna — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) February 26, 2025

Turner prayed:

Father, we thank you for this awesome privilege, Father, to be in your presence. God, thank you that you’ve allowed us to see this day. The Bible says that your mercies are new every morning. And, Father God, we give you the glory and the honor. Thank you, God, for President Trump, Father, for appointing us. Father God, thank you for anointing us to do this job. Father, we pray you’ll give the president and the vice president wisdom, Father God, as they lead. Father, I pray for all of my colleagues that are here around the table and in this room. Lord God, we pray that we would lead with a righteous clarity, Father God, and as we serve the people of this country and every perspective agency, every job that we have, Father, we would humble ourselves before you that we would lead in a manner that you’ve called us to lead and to serve. Father, the Bible says the blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord. But, Father, we today honor you. And in your rightful place, Father, thank you for giving us this opportunity to restore faith in this country and be a blessing to the people of America. And, Lord God, today in our meeting, we pray that you will be glorified in our conversation. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Before his career in public service, Turner played nine seasons in the National Football League (NFL) with the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers, and Denver Broncos.

