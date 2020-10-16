Huge scandal brewing over revealed contents of Joe Biden’s son’s laptop

October 16, 2020 (American Thinker) — Facebook and Twitter sacrificed the final shreds of their integrity to try to censor the N.Y. Post article revealing the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop. But in their rush to throw themselves in the path of the bullet to save Joe, there was a big problem. They forgot that Rudy Giuliani has the evidence.

The N.Y. Post article was an exclusive. That means all "fact checkers" that Facebook and Twitter will unleash to fact-check the article will be based on speculation, not fact. Because they don't have the laptop.

And, judging from a new video from Giuliani, things may be about to explode in the social media giants' faces.

If just a quarter of what Rudy Giuliani alleges is true, the evidence contained on the laptop is, finally, the true smoking gun. This isn't some salacious accusations bundled by a hired spy relying on Russian disinformation and gossip. It's Hunter's own laptop. That fact alone could be an enormous blow to the Biden campaign.

Giuliani released bombshell after bombshell in a video released Wednesday evening after the media did their best to censor the N.Y. Post article — making the social media censorship even more damning to those who tried to hide it from the public. Since receiving the copy of the hard drive, Giuliani has been poring through it, carefully documenting and preparing his prosecution. What he says he found is the actual evidence of payments, the money-laundering scheme they used, "illegal money for bribes," and how "some of that money from Ukraine ... went to Joe Biden."

Like a prosecutor laying out the case, Giuliani leads off the video with this: "In future days, you will see texts, emails, and photos that demonstrate crimes committed by the Biden crime family — in China (probably most of all), Russia, and several other countries."

The use of "the Biden crime family" is no mere hyperbole. Before Rudy Giuliani was "America's Mayor," he was one of America's top prosecutors, which included bringing down mafia crime families. And he has evidence — from Hunter — that implicates not only Hunter and Joe Biden, but also James (Joe's brother) and Sara (James's wife). One set of payments from China went to a triad of Bidens: James, Hunter, and Sara. Don't worry, Giuliani says — you're going to see it in the texts, not making it up.

The fact he was one of America's top prosecutors makes the ending of the video even more damning: "I've been in this business a long time. This is the biggest cover-up I have ever seen. And it is the biggest government scandal, I've ever heard of."

Getting back to the beginning, Giuliani continued his introduction, saying, "China has all of the photos that we have — which means [Hunter] is, really, a massive national security threat to the United States. Since his father lies — about all of this — it's an easy area of extortion."

Believe it or not, it gets worse from there for Joe Biden.

Laying out the case further, Giuliani points right at the defendant, accusing Joe of "certainly [committing] a crime. Because some of that money from Ukraine, illegal money for bribes, went to Joe Biden."

Remember: these are all accusations after Giuliani has read through the emails, the texts, and the contents of the hard drive. Unlike the Facebook/Twitter "fact-checker" minions, Giuliani has seen the evidence.

In one of the more damning statements, he says, "China has so many different transactions, it's going to take a couple of days, if not a week, for us to sort all through them. But we have them. ... And, basically, this is money that goes to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden...and the Biden family."

He also has evidence of how the money flowed — thanks to a text from Hunter Biden to his daughter, Naomi, that was found on the hard drive. Giuliani says the text was discussing money, "but in it, [Hunter] makes a very big mistake. He explains the distribution scheme that the Biden crime family has used for years."

The text reads, "I love you all, but I don't receive any respect. And that's fine, I guess. Works for you apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years."

Giuliani interrupts his reading of the text to wonder why Hunter was paying for everything for the family. Because, Giuliani speculates, Hunter was getting the money, and they were keeping it, from Joe, so he wouldn't have to report it. But he paid, for example, for his half-sister's entire college education.

Giuliani then returns to the text for the coup de grâce: "It's really hard. But don't worry unlike Pop, I won't make you give me half your salary."

"Pop" is Hunter's name for his dad, Joe Biden.

All of this is really just Rudy's opening statement. If the evidence about to be rolled out is even remotely on par with his opening statement, it will be beyond explosive, given the source: Hunter's own laptop.

Will the censorship hit new heights? Or will the media do what they should have been doing for the last four years — investigate the real crime that has been in plain sight all this time?

The full, 16-minute video can be found on Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense Podcast Channel on YouTube.

Mark Anderson holds an MBA and is all but dissertation in his Doctor of Business Administration. He hosts I Spy Radio, a conservative talk show in deep-blue Oregon.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.