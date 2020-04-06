Hulk Hogan tweets Bible verse, shares message calling for penance during coronavirus

April 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Hulk Hogan, the famous wrestling champion whose career revolutionized the sport, has joined the chorus of voices across the world calling on people to turn to God amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hogan sent out two tweets earlier this month, one on April 1 and another this morning. Both encouraged his followers to do penance.

“This is one of the most powerful gifts to our human race,” Hogan tweeted. “[It’s] as powerful as it gets here on earth, thank you God. Only love HH.” He added an image of 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 to the tweet.

The Bible verse reads: “Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

Hogan reiterated the call to penance this morning.

“Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH,” he said in a tweet.

Hogan added an image of a message that has gone viral on social media in recent weeks. It’s unclear as to who its original author is.

“In three short months,” the message reads, “just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.’”

“If my people who are called by my name,” it continues, “will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear form heaven and forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine. Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is 66 years old, and currently resides in Florida. His hall of fame career, which made him an international superstar and allowed him to make many cameos in movies, began in the late 1970s. During the 1990s and 2000s, he helped professional wrestling achieve its highest ever ratings on cable television. He retired in 2011.

Kourtney Kardashian also shared an image of 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 on her instagram story.